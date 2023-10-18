Імунологічні категорії (Стадії ВІЛ-інфекції) захворювання у дітей < ВІЛ-інфекція у віці 13 років на основі вікової кількості або відсотка CD4+ Т-клітин
Immunologic Categories (Stages)*
< 1 year
1 to < 6 years
≥ 6 years
Cells/mcL
%
Cells/mcL
%
Cells/mcL
%
1
≥ 1500
≥ 34
≥ 1000
≥ 30
≥ 500
≥ 26
2
750–1499
26–33
500–999
22–29
200–499
14–25
3
< 750
< 26
< 500
< 22
< 200
< 14
* The stage is based primarily on the CD4 cell count. The CD4 cell count takes precedence over the CD4 percentage, and the percentage is considered only if the count is missing. If a stage 3–defining opportunistic infection has been diagnosed, the stage is 3 regardless of CD4 test results.
Adapted from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 63(RR–3):1–10, 2014.