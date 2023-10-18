skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Імунологічні категорії (Стадії ВІЛ-інфекції) захворювання у дітей < ВІЛ-інфекція у віці 13 років на основі вікової кількості або відсотка CD4+ Т-клітин

Immunologic Categories (Stages)*

< 1 year

1 to < 6 years

≥ 6 years

Cells/mcL

%

Cells/mcL

%

Cells/mcL

%

1

1500

34

1000

30

500

26

2

750–1499

26–33

500–999

22–29

200–499

14–25

3

< 750

< 26

< 500

< 22

< 200

< 14

* The stage is based primarily on the CD4 cell count. The CD4 cell count takes precedence over the CD4 percentage, and the percentage is considered only if the count is missing. If a stage 3–defining opportunistic infection has been diagnosed, the stage is 3 regardless of CD4 test results.

Adapted from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 63(RR–3):1–10, 2014.

Серед цих тем