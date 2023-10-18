Візуалізаційні обстеження, що використовують при артеріїті Такаясу
Test
Uses
Comments
Conventional angiography (aortic arteriography)
Preferred when a surgical intervention is being considered and when proximal aortic blood pressure cannot be measured any other way
Provides descriptive anatomic information about the vascular lumen
Magnetic resonance angiography of the aorta and large arteries
Avoids the risk of arterial puncture and of exposure to iodinated contrast or radiation
Usually the test of choice in young females, who are less likely to have extensive atherosclerosis and are more susceptible to radiation-induced cancer
Provides some information about arterial wall anatomy
Does not provide sufficient information about distal aortic branches because the resolution is too low
Provides little information about the content of arterial plaque, making discrimination between vasculitic and atherosclerotic disease difficult
CT angiography
Used to generally survey the aorta and its proximal branches when magnetic resonance angiography is contraindicated or is not available
Can characterize aortic calcification
May provide information about arterial wall thickness
Unclear whether it is useful in monitoring disease activity
Positron emission tomography with fluorine-18 (18F) deoxyglucose
Used to assess regional differences in glucose metabolism and may help locate regions of inflammation (because inflammatory cells take up more glucose)
Does not provide information about changes in lumen size