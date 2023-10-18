skip to main content
Візуалізаційні обстеження, що використовують при артеріїті Такаясу

Test

Uses

Comments

Conventional angiography (aortic arteriography)

Preferred when a surgical intervention is being considered and when proximal aortic blood pressure cannot be measured any other way

Provides descriptive anatomic information about the vascular lumen

Magnetic resonance angiography of the aorta and large arteries

Avoids the risk of arterial puncture and of exposure to iodinated contrast or radiation

Usually the test of choice in young females, who are less likely to have extensive atherosclerosis and are more susceptible to radiation-induced cancer

Provides some information about arterial wall anatomy

Does not provide sufficient information about distal aortic branches because the resolution is too low

Provides little information about the content of arterial plaque, making discrimination between vasculitic and atherosclerotic disease difficult

CT angiography

Used to generally survey the aorta and its proximal branches when magnetic resonance angiography is contraindicated or is not available

Can characterize aortic calcification

May provide information about arterial wall thickness

Unclear whether it is useful in monitoring disease activity

Positron emission tomography with fluorine-18 (18F) deoxyglucose

Used to assess regional differences in glucose metabolism and may help locate regions of inflammation (because inflammatory cells take up more glucose)

Does not provide information about changes in lumen size

