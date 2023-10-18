Гіперпігментація внаслідок впливу деяких лікарських препаратів і важких металів
Substance
Effect
Medications
Amiodarone
Slate-gray to violaceous discoloration of sun-exposed areas; yellowish brown deposits in the dermis
Antimalarials
Yellow-brown to gray to bluish black discoloration of pretibial areas, face, oral cavity, and nails; medication–melanin complexes in the dermis; hemosiderin around capillaries
Bleomycin
Flagellate hyperpigmented streaks on the back, often in areas of scratching or minor trauma
Cancer chemotherapy agents, including busulfan, cyclophosphamide, dactinomycin, daunorubicin, and 5-fluorouracil (5-FU)
Diffuse hyperpigmentation
Desipramine
Imipramine
Grayish blue discoloration on sun-exposed areas; golden-brown granules in upper dermis
Hydroquinone
Bluish black discoloration of ear cartilage and face after years of use ("rebound hyperpigmentation")
Phenothiazines, including chlorpromazine
Grayish blue discoloration on sun-exposed areas; golden-brown granules in upper dermis
Tetracyclines, particularly minocycline
Grayish discoloration of teeth, nails, sclerae, oral mucosa, acne scars, face, forearms, and lower legs
Heavy metals
Arsenic
Can manifest with hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation in a raindrop-like pattern ("raindrop" hypopigmentation)
White transverse lines of the fingernails (Mees lines [leukonychia striata])
Bismuth
Blue-gray discoloration of face, neck, and hands
Gold
Blue-gray deposits around the eyes (chrysiasis)
Mercury
Slate-gray discoloration of skinfolds
Silver
Diffuse slate-gray discoloration (argyria), especially in sun-exposed areas