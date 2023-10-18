skip to main content
Гіперпігментація внаслідок впливу деяких лікарських препаратів і важких металів

Substance

Effect

Medications

Amiodarone

Slate-gray to violaceous discoloration of sun-exposed areas; yellowish brown deposits in the dermis

Antimalarials

Yellow-brown to gray to bluish black discoloration of pretibial areas, face, oral cavity, and nails; medication–melanin complexes in the dermis; hemosiderin around capillaries

Bleomycin

Flagellate hyperpigmented streaks on the back, often in areas of scratching or minor trauma

Cancer chemotherapy agents, including busulfan, cyclophosphamide, dactinomycin, daunorubicin, and 5-fluorouracil (5-FU)

Diffuse hyperpigmentation

Desipramine

Imipramine

Grayish blue discoloration on sun-exposed areas; golden-brown granules in upper dermis

Hydroquinone

Bluish black discoloration of ear cartilage and face after years of use ("rebound hyperpigmentation")

Phenothiazines, including chlorpromazine

Grayish blue discoloration on sun-exposed areas; golden-brown granules in upper dermis

Tetracyclines, particularly minocycline

Grayish discoloration of teeth, nails, sclerae, oral mucosa, acne scars, face, forearms, and lower legs

Heavy metals

Arsenic

Can manifest with hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation in a raindrop-like pattern ("raindrop" hypopigmentation)

White transverse lines of the fingernails (Mees lines [leukonychia striata])

Bismuth

Blue-gray discoloration of face, neck, and hands

Gold

Blue-gray deposits around the eyes (chrysiasis)

Mercury

Slate-gray discoloration of skinfolds

Silver

Diffuse slate-gray discoloration (argyria), especially in sun-exposed areas

