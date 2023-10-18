Гістіоцитозні захворювання
Category
Usual Disorders*
Dendritic cell–related
Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH)†
Juvenile xanthogranuloma (JXG)
Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD)
Macrophage-related
Primary hemophagocytic syndromes
Secondary hemophagocytic syndromes
Rosai-Dorfman disease (RDD)‡
* Other, rare disorders exist in each category.
† Includes the disorders formerly called eosinophilic granuloma, Letterer-Siwe disease, and Hand-Schüller-Christian disease
‡ Also called sinus histiocytosis with massive lymphadenopathy or Rosai-Dorfman-Destombes disease
See also Emile JF, Abla O, Fraitag S, et al: Revised classification of histiocytoses and neoplasms of the macrophage-dendritic cell lineages. Blood 127(22):2672–2681, 2016. doi: 10.1182/blood-2016-01-690636 and Höck, M., Zelger, B., Schweigmann, G. et al: The various clinical spectra of juvenile xanthogranuloma: Imaging for two case reports and review of the literature. BMC Pediatr 19, 128, 2019. doi: 10.1186/s12887-019-1490-y