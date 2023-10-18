Порушення метаболізму гістидину
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Histidinemia (235800*)
Histidine ammonia-lyase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma histidine
Clinical features: Frequently benign; neurologic manifestations in some patients
Treatment: Low-protein diet
For symptomatic patients only, controlled histidine intake
Urocanic aciduria (276880*)
Urocanase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine urocanic acid
Clinical features: Possible mild intellectual disability, mild ataxia, nystagmus, and tremor
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.