skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Порушення метаболізму гістидину

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Histidinemia (235800*)

Histidine ammonia-lyase

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma histidine

Clinical features: Frequently benign; neurologic manifestations in some patients

Treatment: Low-protein diet

For symptomatic patients only, controlled histidine intake

Urocanic aciduria (276880*)

Urocanase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urine urocanic acid

Clinical features: Possible mild intellectual disability, mild ataxia, nystagmus, and tremor

Treatment: None needed

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

Серед цих тем