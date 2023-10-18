skip to main content
Ступінь сили м’язів

Grade

Description

5 or N

Full range of motion against gravity and full resistance for the patient’s size, age, and sex

N

Slight weakness

G+

Moderate weakness

4 or G

Movement against gravity and moderate resistance at least 10 times without fatigue

F+

Movement against gravity several times or mild resistance one time

3 or F

Full range against gravity

F

Movement against gravity and complete range of motion one time

P+

Full range of motion with gravity eliminated but some resistance applied

2 or P

Full range of motion with gravity eliminated

P

Incomplete range of motion with gravity eliminated

1 or T

Evidence of contraction (visible or palpable) but no joint movement

0

No palpable or visible contraction and no joint movement

N = normal; G = good; F = fair; P = poor; T =trace.

