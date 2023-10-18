Ступінь сили м’язів
Grade
Description
5 or N
Full range of motion against gravity and full resistance for the patient’s size, age, and sex
N−
Slight weakness
G+
Moderate weakness
4 or G
Movement against gravity and moderate resistance at least 10 times without fatigue
F+
Movement against gravity several times or mild resistance one time
3 or F
Full range against gravity
F−
Movement against gravity and complete range of motion one time
P+
Full range of motion with gravity eliminated but some resistance applied
2 or P
Full range of motion with gravity eliminated
P−
Incomplete range of motion with gravity eliminated
1 or T
Evidence of contraction (visible or palpable) but no joint movement
0
No palpable or visible contraction and no joint movement
N = normal; G = good; F = fair; P = poor; T =trace.