skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Ступені тяжкості пошкодження печінки

Grade

Injury

1

Subcapsular hematoma < 10% of surface area

Laceration < 1 cm deep

2

Subcapsular hematoma 10‒50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma < 10 cm

Laceration 1‒3 cm deep and < 10 cm long

3

Subcapsular hematoma > 50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma > 10 cm or any expanding or ruptured hematoma

Laceration > 3 cm deep

4

Parenchymal disruption involving 25‒75% of a hepatic lobe or 1‒3 Couinaud segments within a single lobe

5

Parenchymal disruption involving > 75% of a hepatic lobe or > 3 Couinaud segments

Juxtahepatic venous injuries (ie, retrohepatic vena cava or central major hepatic veins)

6

Hepatic avulsion

Серед цих тем