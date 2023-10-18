Ступені тяжкості пошкодження печінки
Grade
Injury
1
Subcapsular hematoma < 10% of surface area
Laceration < 1 cm deep
2
Subcapsular hematoma 10‒50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma < 10 cm
Laceration 1‒3 cm deep and < 10 cm long
3
Subcapsular hematoma > 50% of surface area, intraparenchymal hematoma > 10 cm or any expanding or ruptured hematoma
Laceration > 3 cm deep
4
Parenchymal disruption involving 25‒75% of a hepatic lobe or 1‒3 Couinaud segments within a single lobe
5
Parenchymal disruption involving > 75% of a hepatic lobe or > 3 Couinaud segments
Juxtahepatic venous injuries (ie, retrohepatic vena cava or central major hepatic veins)
6
Hepatic avulsion