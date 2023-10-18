Хвороби накопичення глікогену та порушення глюконеогенезу
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
GSD I (von Gierke disease)
Most common type of GSD I: Ia (> 80%)
Onset: Before 1 year
Clinical features: Before 1 year, severe hypoglycemia, lactic acidosis, and hepatomegaly; later, hepatic adenomas, renomegaly with progressive renal insufficiency and hypertension, short stature, hypertriglyceridemia, hyperuricemia, platelet dysfunction with epistaxis, and anemia
In type Ib, less severe but includes neutropenia, neutrophil dysfunction with recurrent infections, and inflammatory bowel disease
Treatment: Uncooked cornstarch 1.5–2.5 g/kg orally every 4–6 hours or lactose-free formula with maltodextrin to maintain normoglycemia; nocturnal feedings (important); fructose and galactose restriction; for lactic acidosis, bicarbonate 0.25 to 0.5 mmol/kg 4 times a day; allopurinol to keep uric acid to < 6.4 mg/dL; liver and kidney transplantation (may be successful)
For type Ib patients with neutropenia, G-CSF
Type Ia (232200*)
Glucose-6-phosphatase
Type Ib (232220*)
Glucose-6-phosphate translocase T1
Type Ic (232240*)
Glucose-6-phosphate translocase T2
Type Id (232240*)
Glucose-6-phosphate translocase T3
GSD II (Pompe disease; 232300*)
Onset: Infancy, childhood, or adulthood; residual enzyme activity in child and adult forms
Clinical features: In infantile form, cardiomyopathy with heart failure, severe hypotonia, macroglossia
In juvenile and adult forms, skeletal myopathy with delayed motor development, progressive peripheral and respiratory muscle weakness
In type IIb, intellectual disability
Treatment: For symptomatic patients, enzyme replacement (alglucosidase alfa)
For cardiomyopathy, heart transplantation
Type IIa
Lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase
Type IIb (Danon)
Lysosomal membrane protein-2
GSD III (Forbes disease, Cori disease, limit dextrinosis; 232400*)
Frequency: IIIa, 85%; IIIb, 15%; IIIc and IIId, rare
Onset: Infancy or childhood
Clinical features: In type IIIa, liver and muscle involvement with features of types Ia and II
In type IIIb, only liver involvement plus features of type Ia
In types IIIc and IIId, various features depending on tissue affected
Treatment: Uncooked cornstarch and continuous feeding to maintain normoglycemia, high-protein diet to stimulate gluconeogenesis
Types IIIa and IIIb
Debrancher enzyme (amyloglucosidase and oligoglucanotransferase)
Type IIIc
Amyloglucosidase only
Type IIId
Oligoglucanotransferase only
GSD IV (Andersen disease; 232500*)
Branching enzyme
Onset: Early infancy; rarely, the neonatal period, late childhood, or adulthood (manifesting as a variant nonprogressive or a neuromuscular form)
Clinical features: Hepatomegaly with progressive cirrhosis and hypoglycemia, esophageal varices, and ascites; splenomegaly; failure to thrive
In neuromuscular forms, hypotonia and muscle atrophy
Treatment: None known
For cirrhosis, liver transplantation, which treats the primary disease as well
GSD V (McArdle disease; 232600*)
Muscle phosphorylase
Onset: Adolescence or early adulthood
Clinical features: Exercise intolerance due to muscle cramps, rhabdomyolysis
Treatment: Carbohydrate administration before exercise, high-protein diet
GSD VI (Hers disease; 232700*)
Liver phosphorylase
Frequency: Rare
Onset: Early childhood
Clinical features: Benign course with symptoms lessening with aging; growth retardation, hepatomegaly, hypoglycemia, hyperlipidemia, ketosis
Treatment: Uncooked cornstarch to maintain normoglycemia
GSD VII (Tarui disease; 232800*)
Phosphofructokinase
Onset: Middle childhood
Clinical features: Exercise intolerance due to muscle cramps, rhabdomyolysis, hemolysis
Treatment: Nonspecific, avoidance of excessive exercise
GSD VIII/IX†
Onset: Heterogeneous
Clinical features: Heterogeneous; hepatomegaly, growth retardation, muscle hypotonia, hypercholesterolemia
Treatment: Nonspecific
Type IXa1 and IXa2 (306000*)
X-linked phosphorylase kinase
Type IXb (261750*)
Liver and muscle phosphorylase kinase
Type IXc (613027*)
Liver phosphorylase kinase
Type IXd (300559*)
Muscle phosphorylase kinase
GSD 0 (240600*)
Glycogen synthase
Onset: Variable but often after cessation of nighttime feedings or intercurrent illness
Clinical features: Fasting hypoglycemia and ketosis, postprandial lactic acidosis
Treatment: Frequent protein-rich meals, uncooked cornstarch at bedtime
Fanconi-Bickel syndrome (227810*)
Glucose transporter-2
Onset: Infancy
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, abdominal distention, hepatomegaly, renomegaly, mild fasting hypoglycemia and hyperlipidemia, glucose intolerance, renal Fanconi syndrome
Treatment: Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet; limited fructose intake to maintain normoglycemia; replacement of renally lost electrolytes; vitamin D
Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase deficiency (229700*)
Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase
Onset: Infancy or early childhood
Clinical features: Episodic hyperventilation, apnea, hypoglycemia, ketosis, or lactic acidosis; episodes provoked by fasting, febrile infection, or ingestion of fructose, sorbitol, or glycerol
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting and fructose, sorbitol, and glycerol; uncooked cornstarch
Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase deficiency (261680*)
Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase
Onset: Childhood
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, hypotonia, hepatomegaly, lactic acidosis, hypoglycemia
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting, uncooked cornstarch
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
† Former type VIII is now included in type IXa.
G-CSF = granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; GSD = glycogen storage disease.