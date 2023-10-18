Порушення метаболізму гліцеролу
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Glycerol kinase deficiency (307030*)
Glycerol kinase
Biochemical profile: Hyperglycerolemia
Clinical features: In the complex form, symptoms of the juvenile form, in addition to those due to the specific gene or genes deleted
In the juvenile form, episodic vomiting, acidosis, hypotonia, central nervous system depression, Reye-like syndrome
In the adult form, pseudohypertriglyceridemia
Treatment: Low-fat diet, avoidance of prolonged fasting
Glycerol intolerance syndrome
—
Biochemical profile: Hypoglycemia, ketonuria, reports of decreased activity of fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase and increased sensitivity of this enzyme to the inhibition of glycerol-3-phosphate
Clinical features: History of prematurity; after exposure to glycerol, hypoglycemia, lethargy, sweating, seizure, coma
Treatment: Low-fat diet
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.