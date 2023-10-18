skip to main content
Глікемічний індекс деяких продуктів

Category

Food

Index*

Beans

Kidney

33

Red lentils

27

Soy

14

Bread

Pumpernickel

49

White

69

Whole wheat

72

Cereals

All bran

54

Corn flakes

83

Oatmeal

53

Puffed rice

90

Shredded wheat

70

Dairy

Milk, ice cream, yogurt

34–38

Fruit

Apple

38

Banana

61

Orange

43

Orange juice

49

Strawberries

32

Grains

Barley

22

Brown rice

66

White rice

72

Pasta

38

Potatoes

Instant mashed (white)

86

Mashed (white)

72

Sweet

50

Snacks

Corn chips

72

Oatmeal cookies

57

Potato chips

56

Sugar

Honey

91

Refined sugar

64

*Values may vary.

Fructose has a glycemic index of 22.

Glucose has a glycemic index of 100.

