Глікемічний індекс деяких продуктів
Category
Food
Index*
Beans
Kidney
33
Red lentils
27
Soy
14
Bread
Pumpernickel
49
White
69
Whole wheat
72
Cereals
All bran
54
Corn flakes
83
Oatmeal
53
Puffed rice
90
Shredded wheat
70
Dairy
Milk, ice cream, yogurt
34–38
Fruit
Apple
38
Banana
61
Orange
43
Orange juice
49
Strawberries
32
Grains
Barley
22
Brown rice
66
White rice
72
Pasta
—
38
Potatoes
Instant mashed (white)
86
Mashed (white)
72
Sweet
50
Snacks
Corn chips
72
Oatmeal cookies
57
Potato chips
56
Sugar
Honey
91
Refined sugar
64
*Values may vary.
Fructose has a glycemic index of 22.
Glucose has a glycemic index of 100.