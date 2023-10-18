skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальна характеристика цукрового діабету 1-го і 2-го типів

Characteristic

Type 1

Type 2

Age at onset

Most commonly < 30 years

Most commonly > 30 years

Associated obesity

Uncommon

Very common

Propensity to ketoacidosis requiring insulin treatment for control

Yes

No

Plasma levels of endogenous insulin

Extremely low to undetectable

Variable; may be low, normal, or elevated depending on degree of insulin resistance and insulin secretory defect

Twin concordance

50%

> 90%

Associated with specific HLA-D antigens

Yes

No

Pancreatic autoantibodies at diagnosis

Yes, but may be absent

No

Islet pathology

Insulitis, selective loss of most beta cells

Smaller, normal-appearing islets; amyloid (amylin) deposition common

Prone to develop diabetic complications (retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease)

Yes

Yes

Hyperglycemia responds to non-insulin antihyperglycemic medications

No

Yes, initially in many patients

Серед цих тем