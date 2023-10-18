Загальна характеристика цукрового діабету 1-го і 2-го типів
Characteristic
Type 1
Type 2
Age at onset
Most commonly < 30 years
Most commonly > 30 years
Associated obesity
Uncommon
Very common
Propensity to ketoacidosis requiring insulin treatment for control
Yes
No
Plasma levels of endogenous insulin
Extremely low to undetectable
Variable; may be low, normal, or elevated depending on degree of insulin resistance and insulin secretory defect
Twin concordance
≤ 50%
> 90%
Associated with specific HLA-D antigens
Yes
No
Pancreatic autoantibodies at diagnosis
Yes, but may be absent
No
Islet pathology
Insulitis, selective loss of most beta cells
Smaller, normal-appearing islets; amyloid (amylin) deposition common
Prone to develop diabetic complications (retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease)
Yes
Yes
Hyperglycemia responds to non-insulin antihyperglycemic medications
No
Yes, initially in many patients