Функції T-клітин

Type

Substances Produced

Primary Function

Th1

IFN-gamma

IL-2

Lymphotoxin

Facilitate macrophage and cytotoxic T-cell responses

Th2

IL-4

IL-5

IL-6

IL-10

IL-13

Stimulate antibody production by B cells

Th17

IL-17

IL-21

IL-22

Promote inflammatory responses

Tfh

IL-4

IL-10

IL-21

Help germinal center B cells

Tc

Perforin

Granzymes

FasL

Cytokines*

Kill infected cells

Regulatory

TGF-beta

IL-10

IL-35

Suppress immune responses

Activated NKT cells

IL-4

IFN-gamma

May help regulate immune responses

* Tc can be subdivided into Tc1, Tc2, and Tc17 based upon analogous cytokine production to Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells.

FasL = Fas ligand; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; NK = natural killer; Tc = cytotoxic T cell; TGF = transforming growth factor; Th = helper T cell.

