Функції T-клітин
Type
Substances Produced
Primary Function
Th1
IFN-gamma
IL-2
Lymphotoxin
Facilitate macrophage and cytotoxic T-cell responses
Th2
IL-4
IL-5
IL-6
IL-10
IL-13
Stimulate antibody production by B cells
Th17
IL-17
IL-21
IL-22
Promote inflammatory responses
Tfh
IL-4
IL-10
IL-21
Help germinal center B cells
Tc
Perforin
Granzymes
FasL
Cytokines*
Kill infected cells
Regulatory
TGF-beta
IL-10
IL-35
Suppress immune responses
Activated NKT cells
IL-4
IFN-gamma
May help regulate immune responses
* Tc can be subdivided into Tc1, Tc2, and Tc17 based upon analogous cytokine production to Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells.
FasL = Fas ligand; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; NK = natural killer; Tc = cytotoxic T cell; TGF = transforming growth factor; Th = helper T cell.