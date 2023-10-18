skip to main content
Функціональний стан пацієнтів з легеневою гіпертензією

Functional Class

Description

I

No limitation of physical activity; ordinary activity does not cause undue dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain or near syncope

II

Slight limitation of physical activity; patients are comfortable at rest, but ordinary physical activity causes some dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain, or near syncope

III

Marked limitation of physical activity; patients are comfortable at rest and less-than-ordinary activity causes dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain, or near syncope

IV

Inability to perform any physical activity without symptoms; dyspnea and/or fatigue may be present at rest. Discomfort is increased by any physical activity, Patients have signs of right-heart failure.

Functional classification of pulmonary hypertension modified after the New York Heart Association functional classification according to the World Health Organization.

Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al: 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension [published correction appears in Eur Heart J. 2023 Apr 17;44(15):1312. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad005]. Eur Heart J 2022;43(38):3618-3731. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac237

