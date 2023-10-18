Функціональний стан пацієнтів з легеневою гіпертензією
Functional Class
Description
I
No limitation of physical activity; ordinary activity does not cause undue dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain or near syncope
II
Slight limitation of physical activity; patients are comfortable at rest, but ordinary physical activity causes some dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain, or near syncope
III
Marked limitation of physical activity; patients are comfortable at rest and less-than-ordinary activity causes dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain, or near syncope
IV
Inability to perform any physical activity without symptoms; dyspnea and/or fatigue may be present at rest. Discomfort is increased by any physical activity, Patients have signs of right-heart failure.
Functional classification of pulmonary hypertension modified after the New York Heart Association functional classification according to the World Health Organization.
