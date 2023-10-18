skip to main content
Частота розладів психічного здоров’я при самогубствах*

Mental Health Disorder

Frequency

Major depression

50 to 60%

Substance use disorders

25%

Psychosis

15%

Bipolar disorder

10%

Borderline personality disorder

10%

Anxiety disorders and posttraumatic stress disorder

6 to 10%

Impulse control disorders

Eating disorders

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Adapted from Chesney E, Goodwin GM, Fazel S: Risks of all-cause and suicide mortality in mental disorders: a meta-review. World Psychiatry 13(2):153-160. doi: 10.1002/wps.20128

* The disorders are listed in order of decreasing prevalence; those that occur at negligible rates do not have exact figures attached. Please note that these disorders often co-occur in cases of suicide risk, therefore, the prevalence rates do not total 100%.

