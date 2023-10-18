skip to main content
Хірургічне визначення стадії саркоми матки за FIGO: лейоміосаркома та ендометріальна стромальна саркома

Stage

Description

I

Limited to the uterus

  1. IA

Tumor ≤ 5 cm in largest dimension

  1. IB

Tumor > 5 cm

II

Extending beyond the uterus but within the pelvis

  1. IIA

Involving the adnexa

  1. IIB

Involving other pelvic tissues

III

Infiltrating abdominal tissues

  1. IIIA

In one site

  1. IIIB

> 1 site

  1. IIIC

Pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph node metastasis

IVA

Invading bladder or rectum

IVB

Distant metastases

Adapted from staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017. (See also National Cancer Institute: Uterine Sarcoma Treatment.)

