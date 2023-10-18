Хірургічне визначення стадії саркоми матки за FIGO: лейоміосаркома та ендометріальна стромальна саркома
Stage
Description
I
Limited to the uterus
Tumor ≤ 5 cm in largest dimension
Tumor > 5 cm
II
Extending beyond the uterus but within the pelvis
Involving the adnexa
Involving other pelvic tissues
III
Infiltrating abdominal tissues
In one site
> 1 site
Pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph node metastasis
IVA
Invading bladder or rectum
IVB
Distant metastases
Adapted from staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017. (See also National Cancer Institute: Uterine Sarcoma Treatment.)