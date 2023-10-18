Хірургічне визначення стадії саркоми матки за FIGO: аденосаркома
Stage
Description
I
Limited to the uterus
Limited to the endometrium and/or endocervix
Invading less than or equal to half the myometrium
Invading more than half the myometrium
II
Extending beyond the uterus but within the pelvis
Involving the adnexa
Involving other pelvic tissues
III
Infiltrating abdominal tissues
In one site
> 1 site
Metastasis to pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes
IVA
Invading the bladder and/or rectum
IVB
Distant metastases
* Based on staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017. (See also National Cancer Institute: Uterine Sarcoma Treatment.)