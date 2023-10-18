skip to main content
Хірургічне визначення стадії саркоми матки за FIGO: аденосаркома

Stage

Description

I

Limited to the uterus

  1. IA

Limited to the endometrium and/or endocervix

  1. IB

Invading less than or equal to half the myometrium

  1. IC

Invading more than half the myometrium

II

Extending beyond the uterus but within the pelvis

  1. IIA

Involving the adnexa

  1. IIB

Involving other pelvic tissues

III

Infiltrating abdominal tissues

  1. IIIA

In one site

  1. IIIB

> 1 site

  1. IIIC

Metastasis to pelvic and/or para-aortic lymph nodes

IVA

Invading the bladder and/or rectum

IVB

Distant metastases

* Based on staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017. (See also National Cancer Institute: Uterine Sarcoma Treatment.)

