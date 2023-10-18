Критерії класифікації первинного синдрому Шегрена за EULAR/ACR
Inclusion Criteria
Score*
Labial salivary gland with focal lymphocytic sialadenitis and a focus score† of ≥ 1
3
Anti-SSA antibodies (anti-Ro)
3
Ocular staining score‡ ≥ 5 (or van Bijsterveld score ≥ 4) in at least 1 eye
1
Schirmer test ≤ 5 mm/5 min in at least 1 eye
1
Unstimulated whole saliva flow rate ≤ 0.1 mL/min§
1
* To fulfill the inclusion criteria, patients must have a score of ≥ 4, at least 1 symptom of eye or oral dryness, and no exclusion criteria.
Patients who fulfill the following exclusion criteria do not have primary Sjögren syndrome:
† A focus score is the number of inflammatory infiltrates of at least 50 cells present in 4 mm2 of gland surface unit.
EULAR/ACR = European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology.
