Етіологія первинної недостатності яєчників
Cause
Examples
Genetic or congenital abnormalities
Gonadal dysgenesis secondary to genetic defects (eg, Turner syndrome [45,X or mosaic 45,X/46,XX or 45,X/47,XXX] or mixed gonadal dysgenesis)
FMR1 premutation (Fragile X syndrome)
Trisomy X with or without chromosomal mosaicism
Rare autosomal genetic abnormalities
Reduced germ cell number (due to defects in meiotic recombination, disorganization of the germ cell pool)
Autoimmune (causes or associated disorders)
Associated autoimmune disorders (most commonly, Hashimoto thyroiditis, Graves disease, Addison disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and type 1 diabetes)
Metabolic disorders
17-Alpha-hydroxylase deficiency
17,20-Lyase deficiency
Cholesterol desmolase deficiency
Toxic or infectious exposures
Infections (eg, mumps, tuberculosis)
Accelerated ovarian follicular atresia (idiopathic)
Cigarette smoking
Iatrogenic and other causes
Chemotherapeutic (especially alkylating) agents
Irradiation of the ovaries (total radiation dose > 6 Gy)
Bilateral oophorectomy