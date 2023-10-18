Еритропоетин та Дарбепоетин в якості речовин, якими зловживають
Erythropoietin and darbepoetin may be used to increase production of red blood cells in patients with certain types of anemia. These agents are sometimes taken by athletes to increase red cell production in order to increase the cells' oxygen-carrying capacity, which can enhance performance especially in endurance events.
Using erythropoietin or darbepoetin without medical need may alter normal regulation of red blood cell production, so that red blood cell production suddenly decreases when these agents are stopped.