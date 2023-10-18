Вправи на витривалість та їхні метаболічні потреби
Metabolic Requirement
Activity
Intensity Level
METs*
kcal/hour
Walking at 3–5 km/hour (2–3 miles/hour)
Cycling on level terrain at 10 km/hour (6 miles/hour)
Light stretching exercises
Swimming (using a float board)
Light to moderate housework
Low
2–4
180–300
Walking at 6 km/hour (4 miles/hour)
Cycling at 13 km/hour (8 miles/hour)
Golf (walking or pulling a cart)
Light calisthenics
Swimming (treading water)
Heavy housework or yard work
Moderate
5–6
300–360
Walking or jogging at 8 km/hour (5 miles/hour)
Cycling at 18–19 km/hour (11–12 miles/hour)
Swimming (0.8 km [1/2 mile] in 30 minutes)
Recreational tennis
Hiking
High
7–8
420–480
*The oxygen expenditure at rest (> 3.5 mL/min/kg body weight).
METs = metabolic equivalents.
Adapted from Hanson PG, et al: Clinical guidelines for exercise training. Postgraduate Medicine 67(1):120–138, 1980. Copyright McGraw-Hill, Inc.