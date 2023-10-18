skip to main content
Вправи на витривалість та їхні метаболічні потреби

Metabolic Requirement

Activity

Intensity Level

METs*

kcal/hour

Walking at 3–5 km/hour (2–3 miles/hour)

Cycling on level terrain at 10 km/hour (6 miles/hour)

Light stretching exercises

Swimming (using a float board)

Light to moderate housework

Low

2–4

180–300

Walking at 6 km/hour (4 miles/hour)

Cycling at 13 km/hour (8 miles/hour)

Golf (walking or pulling a cart)

Light calisthenics

Swimming (treading water)

Heavy housework or yard work

Moderate

5–6

300–360

Walking or jogging at 8 km/hour (5 miles/hour)

Cycling at 18–19 km/hour (11–12 miles/hour)

Swimming (0.8 km [1/2 mile] in 30 minutes)

Recreational tennis

Hiking

High

7–8

420–480

*The oxygen expenditure at rest (> 3.5 mL/min/kg body weight).

METs = metabolic equivalents.

Adapted from Hanson PG, et al: Clinical guidelines for exercise training. Postgraduate Medicine 67(1):120–138, 1980. Copyright McGraw-Hill, Inc.

