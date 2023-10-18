Ліки, які слід вживати з обережністю у літніх людей (на основі критеріїв Бірса Американського геріатричного товариства 2019 року® Оновлення)
Drug
Reason for Caution
Aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer
Use with caution in patients ≥ 70 years
Risk of major bleeding from aspirin increases markedly in older age.
Dabigatran
Rivaroxaban
Use with caution for treatment if venous thromboembolism (VTE) or atrial fibrillation in patients ≥ 75 years
Greater risk of bleeding than warfarin in patients ≥ 75 year
Prasugrel
Use with caution in patients ≥ 75 years. Increased risk of bleeding; benefit may offset risk in highest-risk older adults (eg, those with previous myocardial infarction or diabetes mellitus)
Antipsychotics
Carbamazepine
Diuretics
Mirtazapine
Oxcarbazepine
Serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)
Tramadol
May worsen or cause syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion or hyponatremia
Monitor sodium level closely when starting or changing dosages
Dextromethorphan/quinidine
Limited efficacy in patients with behavioral symptoms of dementia (does not apply to treatment of pseudobulbar affect)
May increase risk of falls and concerns with clinically significant drug interactions
Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole
Use with caution in patients on angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and decreased creatinine clearance; may increase risk of hyperkalemia in these patients
Adapted from The American Geriatrics Society 2019 Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel: American Geriatrics Society updated Beers Criteria® for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults. J Am Geriatr Soc 67(4):674-694, 2019. doi:10.1111/jgs.15767