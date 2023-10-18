Лікарські засоби для реанімації в немовлят і дітей*
Drug †
Pediatric Dose
Comments
Adenosine
0.1 mg/kg initially, then 0.2 mg/kg × 2 (maximum single dose 12 mg)
Rapid IV push is followed by flush.
Amiodarone
For VF/pulseless VT: 5 mg/kg IV push over 2 minutes
For perfusing VT: 5 mg/kg over 20–60 minutes, may repeat twice to a maximum of 15 mg/kg/day
—
Atropine
0.02 mg/kg, repeat once in 3–5 minutes if needed, minimum dose 0.1 mg
Minimum dose is 0.1 mg.
Maximum single dose is 0.5 mg.
Calcium chloride
20 mg/kg
10% solution contains 100 mg/mL.
Calcium gluconate
60–100 mg/kg
10% solution contains 100 mg/mL.
Dobutamine
2–5 mcg/kg/minute increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/min
500 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 2000 mcg/mL.
Dopamine
2–5 mcg/kg/minute increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute
400 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 1600 mcg/mL.
Epinephrine
Bolus: 0.01 mg/kg repeated every 3–5 minutes as needed
Infusion: 0.1–1.0 mcg/kg/minute
8 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 32 mcg/mL.
Glucose
0.5–1 g/kg
Avoid high concentrations in infants and young children.
5% D/W: Give 10–20 mL/kg.
10% D/W: Give 5–10 mL/kg.
25% D/W: Give 2–4 mL/kg.
For older children, use a large vein.
Lidocaine
1 mg/kg loading dose, then 20–50 mcg/kg/minute infusion
May be used instead of amiodarone for refractory VT/VF.
Magnesium sulfate
25–50 mg/kg given over 2–5 minutes to a maximum of 2 g
—
Naloxone
0.1 mg/kg if patients are < 20 kg or <5 years
Repeat as needed.
Norepinephrine
Infusion: Starting with 0.05–0.1 mcg/kg/minute (maximum dose 2 mcg/kg/minute)
8 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 32 mcg/mL.
Phenylephrine
Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute
10 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 40 mcg/mL.
Procainamide
15 mg/kg over 30–60 minutes
Not recommended for pulseless arrest in children
Sodium bicarbonate
1 mEq/kg
Infuse slowly and only when ventilation is adequate.
4.2% contains 0.5 mEq/mL; 8.4% contains 1 mEq/mL.
* For indications and use, see text.
† IV or intraosseous.
D/W = dextrose in water; ROSC = restoration of spontaneous circulation; VF = ventricular fibrillation; VT = ventricular tachycardia.