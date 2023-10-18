skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Лікарські засоби для реанімації в немовлят і дітей*

Drug †

Pediatric Dose

Comments

Adenosine

0.1 mg/kg initially, then 0.2 mg/kg × 2 (maximum single dose 12 mg)

Rapid IV push is followed by flush.

Amiodarone

For VF/pulseless VT: 5 mg/kg IV push over 2 minutes

For perfusing VT: 5 mg/kg over 20–60 minutes, may repeat twice to a maximum of 15 mg/kg/day

Atropine

0.02 mg/kg, repeat once in 3–5 minutes if needed, minimum dose 0.1 mg

Minimum dose is 0.1 mg.

Maximum single dose is 0.5 mg.

Calcium chloride

20 mg/kg

10% solution contains 100 mg/mL.

Calcium gluconate

60–100 mg/kg

10% solution contains 100 mg/mL.

Dobutamine

2–5 mcg/kg/minute increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/min

500 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 2000 mcg/mL.

Dopamine

2–5 mcg/kg/minute increasing as needed to maximum 20 mcg/kg/minute

400 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 1600 mcg/mL.

Epinephrine

Bolus: 0.01 mg/kg repeated every 3–5 minutes as needed

Infusion: 0.1–1.0 mcg/kg/minute

8 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 32 mcg/mL.

Glucose

0.5–1 g/kg

Avoid high concentrations in infants and young children.

5% D/W: Give 10–20 mL/kg.

10% D/W: Give 5–10 mL/kg.

25% D/W: Give 2–4 mL/kg.

For older children, use a large vein.

Lidocaine

1 mg/kg loading dose, then 20–50 mcg/kg/minute infusion

May be used instead of amiodarone for refractory VT/VF.

Magnesium sulfate

25–50 mg/kg given over 2–5 minutes to a maximum of 2 g

Naloxone

0.1 mg/kg if patients are < 20 kg or <5 years

Repeat as needed.

Norepinephrine

Infusion: Starting with 0.05–0.1 mcg/kg/minute (maximum dose 2 mcg/kg/minute)

8 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 32 mcg/mL.

Phenylephrine

Infusion: 0.1–0.5 mcg/kg/minute

10 mg in 250 mL 5% D/W gives 40 mcg/mL.

Procainamide

15 mg/kg over 30–60 minutes

Not recommended for pulseless arrest in children

Sodium bicarbonate

1 mEq/kg

Infuse slowly and only when ventilation is adequate.

4.2% contains 0.5 mEq/mL; 8.4% contains 1 mEq/mL.

* For indications and use, see text.

† IV or intraosseous.

D/W = dextrose in water; ROSC = restoration of spontaneous circulation; VF = ventricular fibrillation; VT = ventricular tachycardia.

