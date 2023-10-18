skip to main content
Взаємодія ліків із захворюванням, що викликає занепокоєння, у літніх людей (на основі критеріїв Бірса Американського геріатричного товариства 2019 року® Оновлення)

Disease

Drugs

Reason to Avoid

Cardiovascular

Heart failure

Avoid: Cilostazol

Avoid only in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction: nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers (diltiazem, verapamil)

Use with caution in heart failure patients who are asymptomatic and avoid in patients with symptomatic heart failure: NSAIDs, COX-2 inhibitors, thiazolidinediones (pioglitazone, rosiglitazone), dronedarone

May promote fluid retention and/or exacerbate heart failure (NSAIDs, COX-2 inhibitors, nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers, and thiazolidinediones)

May increase mortality in older adults with heart failure (cilostazol and dronedarone)

Syncope

Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, peripheral alpha-1 blockers (eg, doxazosin, prazosin, terazosin), tertiary TCAs, antipsychotics (chlorpromazine, thioridazine, olanzapine)

Increased risk of orthostatic hypotension or bradycardia

Central nervous system

Delirium

Anticholinergics, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, corticosteroids*, H2 receptor blockers (cimetidine, famotidine, nizatidine, ranitidine), meperidine, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zaleplon, zolpidem)

Worsened delirium in older adults with or at high risk of delirium

Antipsychotics increase risk of stroke and mortality in patients with dementia and should be avoided for behavioral problems of delirium unless nonpharmacologic options (eg, behavioral interventions) have failed or are not possible and patient is threatening substantial harm to self or others

Dementia and cognitive impairment

Anticholinergics, antipsychotics (chronic and as-needed use), benzodiazepines, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zolpidem, zaleplon)

Adverse CNS effects

Antipsychotics increase risk of stroke and mortality in patients with dementia and should be avoided for behavioral problems of dementia unless nonpharmacologic options (eg, behavioral interventions) have failed or are not possible and patient is threatening substantial harm to self or others

History of falls or fractures

Antiseizure drugs, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zaleplon, zolpidem), opioids, antidepressants (TCAs, SSRIs, SNRIs)

Ataxia, impaired psychomotor function, syncope, and additional falls

Shorter-acting benzodiazepines are not safer than long-acting ones

If one of the drugs must be used, reduce use of other CNS-active drugs that increase risk of falls and fractures and implement other fall risk reduction strategies; data for antidepressants are mixed but no compelling evidence indicates that certain antidepressants confer less fall risk than others

Avoid antiseizure drugs except for seizure and mood disorders

Avoid opioids except for pain management in the setting of severe acute pain, such as pain due to recent fractures or joint replacement

Parkinson disease

Antiemetics (metoclopramide, prochlorperazine, promethazine), antipsychotics (except for quetiapine, clozapine, and pimavanserin)

Dopamine receptor antagonists with potential to worsen parkinsonian symptoms (less likely with pimavanserin and clozapine)

Gastrointestinal

History of gastric or duodenal ulcers

Aspirin (> 325 mg/day), non–COX-2 selective NSAIDs

Exacerbate existing ulcers or cause new ulcers

Avoid unless other alternatives are not effective and patients can take a gastroprotective drug (eg, a proton pump inhibitor or misoprostol)

Kidney and Urinary Tract

Chronic kidney disease (stage IV or higher: creatinine clearance < 30 mL/min [0.5 mL/sec])

NSAIDs (non-COX and COX-selective, oral and parenteral, nonacetylated salicylates)

May increase risk of acute kidney injury and further decline of renal function

Urinary incontinence (all types) in women

Estrogen, oral and transdermal (excludes intravaginal estrogen), peripheral alpha-1 blockers (doxazosin, prazosin, terazosin)

Lack of efficacy (oral estrogen)

Worsened incontinence (alpha-1-blockers)

Lower urinary tract symptoms, benign prostatic hyperplasia

Drugs that have strong anticholinergic effects (except antimuscarinics for urinary incontinence)

May decrease urinary flow and cause urinary retention in men

* Excludes inhaled and topical forms. Oral and parenteral corticosteroids may be required for conditions such as exacerbations of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but should be prescribed in the lowest effective dose and for the shortest possible duration.

CNS = central nervous system; COX-2 = cyclooxygenase-2; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SNRIs = serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; TCAs = tricyclic antidepressants.

Adapted from The American Geriatrics Society 2019 Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel: American Geriatrics Society updated Beers Criteria® for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults. J Am Geriatr Soc 67(4):674-694, 2019. doi:10.1111/jgs.15767

