Взаємодія ліків із захворюванням, що викликає занепокоєння, у літніх людей (на основі критеріїв Бірса Американського геріатричного товариства 2019 року® Оновлення)
Disease
Drugs
Reason to Avoid
Cardiovascular
Heart failure
Avoid: Cilostazol
Avoid only in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction: nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers (diltiazem, verapamil)
Use with caution in heart failure patients who are asymptomatic and avoid in patients with symptomatic heart failure: NSAIDs, COX-2 inhibitors, thiazolidinediones (pioglitazone, rosiglitazone), dronedarone
May promote fluid retention and/or exacerbate heart failure (NSAIDs, COX-2 inhibitors, nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers, and thiazolidinediones)
May increase mortality in older adults with heart failure (cilostazol and dronedarone)
Syncope
Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, peripheral alpha-1 blockers (eg, doxazosin, prazosin, terazosin), tertiary TCAs, antipsychotics (chlorpromazine, thioridazine, olanzapine)
Increased risk of orthostatic hypotension or bradycardia
Central nervous system
Delirium
Anticholinergics, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, corticosteroids*, H2 receptor blockers (cimetidine, famotidine, nizatidine, ranitidine), meperidine, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zaleplon, zolpidem)
Worsened delirium in older adults with or at high risk of delirium
Antipsychotics increase risk of stroke and mortality in patients with dementia and should be avoided for behavioral problems of delirium unless nonpharmacologic options (eg, behavioral interventions) have failed or are not possible and patient is threatening substantial harm to self or others
Dementia and cognitive impairment
Anticholinergics, antipsychotics (chronic and as-needed use), benzodiazepines, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zolpidem, zaleplon)
Adverse CNS effects
Antipsychotics increase risk of stroke and mortality in patients with dementia and should be avoided for behavioral problems of dementia unless nonpharmacologic options (eg, behavioral interventions) have failed or are not possible and patient is threatening substantial harm to self or others
History of falls or fractures
Antiseizure drugs, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, sedative hypnotics (eszopiclone, zaleplon, zolpidem), opioids, antidepressants (TCAs, SSRIs, SNRIs)
Ataxia, impaired psychomotor function, syncope, and additional falls
Shorter-acting benzodiazepines are not safer than long-acting ones
If one of the drugs must be used, reduce use of other CNS-active drugs that increase risk of falls and fractures and implement other fall risk reduction strategies; data for antidepressants are mixed but no compelling evidence indicates that certain antidepressants confer less fall risk than others
Avoid antiseizure drugs except for seizure and mood disorders
Avoid opioids except for pain management in the setting of severe acute pain, such as pain due to recent fractures or joint replacement
Parkinson disease
Antiemetics (metoclopramide, prochlorperazine, promethazine), antipsychotics (except for quetiapine, clozapine, and pimavanserin)
Dopamine receptor antagonists with potential to worsen parkinsonian symptoms (less likely with pimavanserin and clozapine)
Gastrointestinal
History of gastric or duodenal ulcers
Aspirin (> 325 mg/day), non–COX-2 selective NSAIDs
Exacerbate existing ulcers or cause new ulcers
Avoid unless other alternatives are not effective and patients can take a gastroprotective drug (eg, a proton pump inhibitor or misoprostol)
Kidney and Urinary Tract
Chronic kidney disease (stage IV or higher: creatinine clearance < 30 mL/min [0.5 mL/sec])
NSAIDs (non-COX and COX-selective, oral and parenteral, nonacetylated salicylates)
May increase risk of acute kidney injury and further decline of renal function
Urinary incontinence (all types) in women
Estrogen, oral and transdermal (excludes intravaginal estrogen), peripheral alpha-1 blockers (doxazosin, prazosin, terazosin)
Lack of efficacy (oral estrogen)
Worsened incontinence (alpha-1-blockers)
Lower urinary tract symptoms, benign prostatic hyperplasia
Drugs that have strong anticholinergic effects (except antimuscarinics for urinary incontinence)
May decrease urinary flow and cause urinary retention in men
* Excludes inhaled and topical forms. Oral and parenteral corticosteroids may be required for conditions such as exacerbations of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but should be prescribed in the lowest effective dose and for the shortest possible duration.
CNS = central nervous system; COX-2 = cyclooxygenase-2; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SNRIs = serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; TCAs = tricyclic antidepressants.
Adapted from The American Geriatrics Society 2019 Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel: American Geriatrics Society updated Beers Criteria® for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults. J Am Geriatr Soc 67(4):674-694, 2019. doi:10.1111/jgs.15767