Захворювання, пов’язані з болем у п’яті, за локалізацією

Location of Pain

Associated Disorder

Plantar surface of the heel

Inferior calcaneal bursitis

Plantar fasciitis (plantar fasciosis, calcaneal spur syndrome)

Medial and lateral margins of the heel

In children and young adolescents, apophysitis of the calcaneus (Sever disease)

Medial or lateral plantar nerve entrapment

Sometimes tarsal tunnel syndrome

Calcaneal stress fracture

Anterior to the Achilles tendon at the retrocalcaneal space

Anterior Achilles tendon bursitis

Fracture of the posterolateral talar tubercle

Flexor hallucis longus tendonitis

Os trigonum syndrome

Tarsal tunnel syndrome

Tibialis posterior tendinosis

Posterior to the Achilles tendon

Posterior Achilles tendon bursitis

Tendon nodules

Calcaneal insertion or body of the Achilles tendon

Achilles tendon enthesopathy

Tendon tear (due to trauma or associated with fluoroquinolone use—see Achilles Tendon Tears)

