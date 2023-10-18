Захворювання, пов’язані з болем у п’яті, за локалізацією
Location of Pain
Associated Disorder
Plantar surface of the heel
Plantar fasciitis (plantar fasciosis, calcaneal spur syndrome)
Medial and lateral margins of the heel
In children and young adolescents, apophysitis of the calcaneus (Sever disease)
Medial or lateral plantar nerve entrapment
Sometimes tarsal tunnel syndrome
Anterior to the Achilles tendon at the retrocalcaneal space
Anterior Achilles tendon bursitis
Fracture of the posterolateral talar tubercle
Flexor hallucis longus tendonitis
Os trigonum syndrome
Posterior to the Achilles tendon
Posterior Achilles tendon bursitis
Tendon nodules
Calcaneal insertion or body of the Achilles tendon
Tendon tear (due to trauma or associated with fluoroquinolone use—see Achilles Tendon Tears)