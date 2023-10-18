Диференціація поліпів, вузлів і гранульом голосових зв'язок
Type
Causes
Features
Treatment
Polyps
Acute vocal trauma (most common), gastroesophageal reflux, untreated hypothyroid states, chronic laryngeal allergic reactions, chronic inhalation of irritants (eg, industrial fumes, cigarette smoke)
Traumatic lesions are typically unilateral
Bilateral polyps are often due to other causes
Occur at the mid membranous cord
Larger than nodules
Often a surface blood vessel
Surgical removal of traumatic polyps
Medical treatment, initially, of other polypoid lesions
Speech rehabilitative therapy to alter harsh vocal habits
Nodules
Chronic voice trauma (eg, from yelling, shouting, singing loudly, using an unnaturally low frequency)
Bilateral
Occur at the junction of the anterior and middle third of the cords
Behavior modification (eg, decreasing musculoskeletal laryngeal tension when speaking), voice therapy, antireflux therapy
Granulomas
Cough, reflux disease, endotracheal intubation
Often bilateral but can be unilateral
Occur at vocal processes (posterior cords)
Larger than nodules
Voice therapy, antireflux therapy
For granulomas that do not regress, surgical removal