skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Диференціація поліпів, вузлів і гранульом голосових зв'язок

Type

Causes

Features

Treatment

Polyps

Acute vocal trauma (most common), gastroesophageal reflux, untreated hypothyroid states, chronic laryngeal allergic reactions, chronic inhalation of irritants (eg, industrial fumes, cigarette smoke)

Traumatic lesions are typically unilateral

Bilateral polyps are often due to other causes

Occur at the mid membranous cord

Larger than nodules

Often a surface blood vessel

Surgical removal of traumatic polyps

Medical treatment, initially, of other polypoid lesions

Speech rehabilitative therapy to alter harsh vocal habits

Nodules

Chronic voice trauma (eg, from yelling, shouting, singing loudly, using an unnaturally low frequency)

Bilateral

Occur at the junction of the anterior and middle third of the cords

Behavior modification (eg, decreasing musculoskeletal laryngeal tension when speaking), voice therapy, antireflux therapy

Granulomas

Cough, reflux disease, endotracheal intubation

Often bilateral but can be unilateral

Occur at vocal processes (posterior cords)

Larger than nodules

Voice therapy, antireflux therapy

For granulomas that do not regress, surgical removal

Серед цих тем