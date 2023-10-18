Відмінності між сенсорною та нейронною втратою слуху
Sensory Hearing Loss
Neural Hearing Loss
Speech discrimination
Moderate decrement
Severe decrement
Discrimination with increasing sound intensity
Usually improves up to a point, depending on the severity and distribution of loss of sensory elements
Deteriorates
Recruitment in which the perception of sound is exaggerated, especially at louder sound levels
Present
Absent
Acoustic reflex decay in which the acoustic reflex response is reduced over time during a measurement
Absent or mild
Present
Waveforms in auditory brain stem responses
Well formed with normal latencies for mild to moderate hearing losses; reduced for more severe losses
Absent or with abnormally long latencies
Otoacoustic emissions
Absent
Present