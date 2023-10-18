Відмінності між традиційною та інтегративною медициною
Factor
Conventional Medicine
Integrative Medicine
Definition of health
A condition of physical, mental, and social well-being and the absence of disease and other abnormalities
Optimal balance, resilience, and integrity of the body, mind, and spirit and their interrelationships
Definition of illness
Organ dysfunction, disordered biochemical processes, or undesirable symptoms
Symptom and individual based: Imbalance of body, mind, and spirit
Concept of life force
Life processes that are based on known physical laws and that involve physical and biochemical events
A free-flowing energy that unites mind and body and is the underpinning of health (often called qi, pronounced "chi")
Understanding of consciousness
Results only from physical processes in the brain
May involve more than physical processes in the brain*
Can exert healing effects on the body
Method of treatment
Any evidence-based intervention, including medications, surgery, radiation therapy, electrical treatments, medical devices, physical therapy, exercise, and nutritional and lifestyle interventions
Includes conventional medicine methods in addition to evidence-informed natural healing practices and the patient's inherent capacity for self-healing
Reliance on scientific evidence
Stricter reliance on established principles of scientific evidence
More flexible use of scientific evidence; treatments often based on tradition and/or lower quality scientific support
*Vithoulkas G, Muresanu DF: Conscience and consciousness: a definition. J Med Life 15; 7(1): 104–108, 2014.