Відмінності між хворобою Альцгеймера та деменцією з тільцями Леві

Feature

Alzheimer Disease

Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Pathology

Neuritic plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, and beta-amyloid deposits in the cerebral cortex and subcortical gray matter

Lewy bodies in neurons of the cortex

Epidemiology

Affects twice as many women

Affects twice as many men

Inheritance

Familial in 5–15% cases

Rarely familial

Day-to-day fluctuation

Some

Prominent

Short-term memory

Lost early in the disease

Less affected

Deficits in alertness and attention more than in memory acquisition

Parkinsonian symptoms

Very rare, occurring late in the disease

Normal gait

Prominent, obvious early in the disease

Axial rigidity and unstable gait

Autonomic dysfunction

Rare

Common

Hallucinations

Occur in about 20% of patients, usually when disease is moderately advanced

Occur in about 80%, usually when disease is early

Most commonly, visual

Adverse effects with antipsychotics

Common

Possible worsening of symptoms of dementia

Common

Acute worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, which may be severe or life threatening

