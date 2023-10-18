Відмінності між хворобою Альцгеймера та деменцією з тільцями Леві
Feature
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Pathology
Neuritic plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, and beta-amyloid deposits in the cerebral cortex and subcortical gray matter
Lewy bodies in neurons of the cortex
Epidemiology
Affects twice as many women
Affects twice as many men
Inheritance
Familial in 5–15% cases
Rarely familial
Day-to-day fluctuation
Some
Prominent
Short-term memory
Lost early in the disease
Less affected
Deficits in alertness and attention more than in memory acquisition
Parkinsonian symptoms
Very rare, occurring late in the disease
Normal gait
Prominent, obvious early in the disease
Axial rigidity and unstable gait
Autonomic dysfunction
Rare
Common
Hallucinations
Occur in about 20% of patients, usually when disease is moderately advanced
Occur in about 80%, usually when disease is early
Most commonly, visual
Adverse effects with antipsychotics
Common
Possible worsening of symptoms of dementia
Common
Acute worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, which may be severe or life threatening