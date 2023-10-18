skip to main content
Клініко-діагностичні ознаки атопічного дерматиту*

Essential features

Pruritus

Dermatitis (eczema)—acute, subacute, or chronic, with

  • Typical age-specific patterns†

  • Chronic or relapsing history

Important features

Early age of onset

Personal or family history of atopic disease

IgE reactivity

Xerosis

Associated features (help to suggest the diagnosis)

White dermatographism

Keratosis pilaris

Pityriasis alba

Hyperlinear palms

Ichthyosis

Facial pallor

Periorbital changes

Perifollicular accentuation

Lichenification

Prurigo lesions

Delayed blanch response

Certain regional changes (eg, perioral changes, periauricular changes)

* Derived from: Guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis: Section 1. Diagnosis and assessment of atopic dermatitis. J Am Acad Dermatol 70(2):338–351, 2014. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2013.10.010.

† On the face, neck, and extensor surfaces in infants and children; flexural surfaces in any age group; spares groin and axillae.

