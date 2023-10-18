Клініко-діагностичні ознаки атопічного дерматиту*
Essential features
Dermatitis (eczema)—acute, subacute, or chronic, with
Important features
Early age of onset
Personal or family history of atopic disease
IgE reactivity
Associated features (help to suggest the diagnosis)
White dermatographism
Pityriasis alba
Hyperlinear palms
Facial pallor
Periorbital changes
Perifollicular accentuation
Lichenification
Prurigo lesions
Delayed blanch response
Certain regional changes (eg, perioral changes, periauricular changes)
* Derived from: Guidelines of care for the management of atopic dermatitis: Section 1. Diagnosis and assessment of atopic dermatitis. J Am Acad Dermatol 70(2):338–351, 2014. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2013.10.010.
† On the face, neck, and extensor surfaces in infants and children; flexural surfaces in any age group; spares groin and axillae.