Антипсихотичні депо-препарати
Medication*
Dosaging Interval
Aripiprazole, long-acting, injectable
Monthly
Fluphenazine decanoate
Every 2–4 weeks
Fluphenazine enanthate
Every 1–2 weeks
Haloperidol decanoate
Every 28 days (3- to 5-week range is acceptable)
Olanzapine pamoate†
Every 2 or 4 weeks
Paliperidone
Dose on day 1, day 8; then once monthly starting 5 weeks later
Risperidone microspheres‡
Every 2 weeks
* Medications are given IM with Z-track technique.
† Olanzapine pamoate may cause rare but significant sedation, so patients must be observed for 3 hours after the injection.
‡ Because of a 3-week lag time between first injection and achievement of adequate blood levels, patients should continue taking oral antipsychotics for 3 weeks after the first injection. Assessment of tolerability with oral risperidone is recommended before initiating IM therapy.