Антипсихотичні депо-препарати

Medication*

Dosaging Interval

Aripiprazole, long-acting, injectable

Monthly

Fluphenazine decanoate

Every 2–4 weeks

Fluphenazine enanthate

Every 1–2 weeks

Haloperidol decanoate

Every 28 days (3- to 5-week range is acceptable)

Olanzapine pamoate†

Every 2 or 4 weeks

Paliperidone

Dose on day 1, day 8; then once monthly starting 5 weeks later

Risperidone microspheres‡

Every 2 weeks

* Medications are given IM with Z-track technique.

† Olanzapine pamoate may cause rare but significant sedation, so patients must be observed for 3 hours after the injection.

‡ Because of a 3-week lag time between first injection and achievement of adequate blood levels, patients should continue taking oral antipsychotics for 3 weeks after the first injection. Assessment of tolerability with oral risperidone is recommended before initiating IM therapy.

