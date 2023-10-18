Звичайні антипсихотики
Drug
Daily Dose (Range)*
Usual Adult Dose
Comments
Chlorpromazine†,‡
30–800 mg
400 mg orally at bedtime
Prototypic low-potency drug, the first antipsychotic
Also available as a rectal suppository
Thioridazine‡
150–800 mg
400 mg orally at bedtime
Only drug with an absolute maximum (800 mg a day) because it causes pigmentary retinopathy at higher doses and has a significant anticholinergic effect
Warning about QTc prolongation added to label
Trifluoperazine†,‡
2–40 mg
10 mg orally at bedtime
—
Fluphenazine†,‡
0.5–40 mg
7.5 mg orally at bedtime
Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and fluphenazine enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)
Perphenazine†,‡
12–64 mg
16 mg orally at bedtime
—
Loxapine
20–250 mg
60 mg orally at bedtime
Has affinity for dopamine-2 and 5-hydroxytryptamine (serotonin)-2 receptors
Molindone
15–225 mg
60 mg orally at bedtime
Possibly associated with weight reduction
Thiothixene†,‡
8–60 mg
10 mg orally at bedtime
Has high incidence of akathisia
Haloperidol†,‡
1–15 mg
8 mg orally at bedtime
Prototypic high-potency drug
Haloperidol decanoate available as an IM depot
Akathisia and other EPS common
Pimozide
1–10 mg
3 mg orally at bedtime
Approved only for Tourette syndrome
* Current recommended dosing for conventional antipsychotics is to initiate at low range of displayed values and titrate upwards gradually to a single dose; dosing at bedtime is recommended. There is no evidence that rapid dose escalation is more effective.
† These drugs are available in an IM form for acute treatment.
‡ These drugs are available as an oral concentrate.
EPS = extrapyramidal symptoms; QTc = QT interval corrected for heart rate.