Звичайні антипсихотики

Drug

Daily Dose (Range)*

Usual Adult Dose

Comments

Chlorpromazine†,‡

30–800 mg

400 mg orally at bedtime

Prototypic low-potency drug, the first antipsychotic

Also available as a rectal suppository

Thioridazine‡

150–800 mg

400 mg orally at bedtime

Only drug with an absolute maximum (800 mg a day) because it causes pigmentary retinopathy at higher doses and has a significant anticholinergic effect

Warning about QTc prolongation added to label

Trifluoperazine†,‡

2–40 mg

10 mg orally at bedtime

Fluphenazine†,‡

0.5–40 mg

7.5 mg orally at bedtime

Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and fluphenazine enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)

Perphenazine†,‡

12–64 mg

16 mg orally at bedtime

Loxapine

20–250 mg

60 mg orally at bedtime

Has affinity for dopamine-2 and 5-hydroxytryptamine (serotonin)-2 receptors

Molindone

15–225 mg

60 mg orally at bedtime

Possibly associated with weight reduction

Thiothixene†,‡

8–60 mg

10 mg orally at bedtime

Has high incidence of akathisia

Haloperidol†,‡

1–15 mg

8 mg orally at bedtime

Prototypic high-potency drug

Haloperidol decanoate available as an IM depot

Akathisia and other EPS common

Pimozide

1–10 mg

3 mg orally at bedtime

Approved only for Tourette syndrome

* Current recommended dosing for conventional antipsychotics is to initiate at low range of displayed values and titrate upwards gradually to a single dose; dosing at bedtime is recommended. There is no evidence that rapid dose escalation is more effective.

† These drugs are available in an IM form for acute treatment.

‡ These drugs are available as an oral concentrate.

EPS = extrapyramidal symptoms; QTc = QT interval corrected for heart rate.

