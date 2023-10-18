skip to main content
Захворювання, пов'язані з набряком сосочка і схожі на ідіопатичну внутрішньочерепну гіпертензію

Condition

Examples

Obstruction of cerebral venous drainage

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis

Jugular vein thrombosis

Disorders

Addison disease

Chronic meningitis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Hypoparathyroidism

Iron deficiency anemia if severe

Obesity (usually in young women)

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Renal failure

Right ventricular heart failure with pulmonary hypertension

Sleep apnea

Recreational or illicit drugs and medications

Anabolic steroids

Corticosteroid withdrawal after prolonged use

Growth hormone in patients with a deficiency

Nalidixic acid

Nitrofurantoin

Tetracycline and its derivatives

Vitamin A toxicity

