Захворювання, пов'язані з набряком сосочка і схожі на ідіопатичну внутрішньочерепну гіпертензію
Condition
Examples
Obstruction of cerebral venous drainage
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis
Jugular vein thrombosis
Disorders
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Iron deficiency anemia if severe
Obesity (usually in young women)
Right ventricular heart failure with pulmonary hypertension
Recreational or illicit drugs and medications
Corticosteroid withdrawal after prolonged use
Growth hormone in patients with a deficiency
Nalidixic acid
Nitrofurantoin
Tetracycline and its derivatives