Часті порушення рухів очима
Clinical Finding
Syndrome
Common Causes
Pareses
Paresis of horizontal gaze in one direction
Lesion in the ipsilateral pontine horizontal gaze center or in the contralateral frontal cortex
Paresis of horizontal gaze in both directions
Complete (bilateral) horizontal gaze palsy
Large bilateral pontine lesion affecting both horizontal gaze centers
Bilateral paresis of all horizontal eye movements except for abduction of the eye contralateral to the lesion; convergence unaffected
Lesion in the medial longitudinal fasciculus and ipsilateral pontine horizontal gaze center
Unilateral or bilateral paresis of eye adduction in horizontal lateral gaze but not in convergence
Lesion in the medial longitudinal fasciculus
Bilateral paresis of upward eye movement with dilated pupils, loss of the pupillary light response despite preservation of pupillary accommodation and constriction with convergence, downward gaze preference, and downbeating nystagmus
Parinaud syndrome (a type of conjugate vertical gaze palsy)
Pineal tumor
Dorsal midbrain infarct
Bilateral paresis of downward eye movements
Progressive supranuclear palsy
Unilateral eye deviation (resting position is down and out); unilateral paresis of eye adduction, elevation, and depression; ptosis; and often a dilated pupil
Aneurysms
Oculomotor nerve or midbrain microvascular disease (diabetes and hypertension)
Trauma
Unilateral paresis of downward and inward (nasal) eye movement, which may be subtle, causing symptoms (difficulty looking down and inward)
Head tilt sign (patient tilts the head to the side opposite the affected eye)
Idiopathic
Head trauma
Ischemia
Congenital
Unilateral paresis of eye abduction
Idiopathic
Increased intracranial pressure
Microvascular disease secondary to diabetes or hypertension
Trauma
Skew deviation (vertical misalignment of the eyes)
Partial and unequal involvement of 3rd cranial nerve nuclei, vertical gaze center, or median longitudinal fasciculus
Brain stem lesion anywhere from midbrain to medulla
Weakness or restriction of all extraocular muscles
External ophthalmoplegia
Dysfunction of eye muscles or of neuromuscular junction
Usually caused by the following:
Involuntary or abnormal movements
Rhythmic involuntary movements, usually bilateral
Many causes:
Fast downward jerk and slow upward return to midposition
Ocular bobbing
Extensive pontine destruction or dysfunction
Gaze overshoot followed by several oscillations
Ocular dysmetria
Cerebellar pathway disorders
Burst of rapid horizontal oscillations about a point of fixation
Ocular flutter
Many causes:
Rapid, conjugate, multidirectional, chaotic movements, often with widespread myoclonus
Opsoclonus
Many causes (same as for ocular flutter, above)