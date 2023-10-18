Алергени, які часто використовують під час патч-тестів
Agent
Sources
Bacitracin
In topical antibiotic preparations
Balsam of Peru (myroxylon)
A flavoring agent for drinks and tobacco, as well as a fixative and fragrance in perfumes; also occurs in many topical medications, dental agents, and other products
Chief allergens: Esters of cinnamic and benzoic acid, vanillin
Cross-reactions with colophony (rosin) and balsam of Tolu, cinnamates, benzoates, styrax, and tincture of benzoin
Probably also some phototoxicity
Black rubber mix
In rubber
May cross-react with hair dyes
Bronopol
A preservative found in cosmetics, shampoos, and skin care products; also in some detergents and cleaning agents
Budesonide
Screens for class B corticosteroid allergy and should initiate search for sensitization to other topical corticosteroids
Caine mix
Contains 3 topical anesthetics: Benzocaine, dibucaine hydrochloride, and tetracaine hydrochloride
Often used in dentistry but also widely found and used in topical preparations to reduce itching, pain, and stinging and widely used in hemorrhoidal preparations and cough syrups
Carba mix
Used as an accelerator in rubber, rubber glues, vinyl, and some pesticides
Cl+ Me– isothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone
Occur in cosmetics and skin care products, some drugs, household cleaning products, and certain industrial fluids and greases
Cobalt dichloride
Occurs in some paints, cement, metal, and metal-plated objects
Coactivity with nickel (which is not cross-sensitivity)
Colophony (rosin)
Used by string players (violinists are especially prone to rosin allergy), baseball players, and bowlers
Derived from several conifer species
Occurs in cosmetics, adhesives, lacquers, varnishes, soldering fluxes, paper, and many other industrial products
Diazolidinyl urea
A preservative with broad-spectrum application found in cosmetics, shampoos, skin care products, and cleaning agents
Disperse blue 106
A dark blue textile dye found in fabrics colored dark blue, brown, black, purple, and some greens
Epoxy resin
A low molecular weight (340) epoxy based on bisphenol A and epichlorohydrin
Is a sensitizer only when uncured or incompletely cured
Ethylenediamine
Used as an emulsifier and stabilizer in certain topical medications, eye drops, some industrial solvents, curing agents for certain plastics, and anticorrosion agents
Formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers
Released by quaternium-15, a germicidal agent, and occasionally by imidazolidinyl urea
Used widely in formulation of plastics, resins for clothing, glues, and adhesives
Fragrance mixes
Can contain alpha-amyl cinnamic alcohol, cinnamic aldehyde, cinnamic alcohol, oak moss absolute, hydroxycitronellal, eugenol, isoeugenol, geraniol, citral, citronellol, coumarin, farnesol, hexyl cinnamal, hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene, and carboxaldehyde
Occurs in many toiletries, soaps, aftershave lotions, shampoos, and scented household products and in many industrial products (eg, cutting fluids)
Gold sodium thiosulfate
Found in gold or gold-plated jewelry or dental restorations
Hydrocortisone 17-butyrate
A corticosteroid found in creams or lotions used to treat inflammatory skin diseases; also present in some ear and eye drops
Imidazolidinyl urea
A preservative with broad-spectrum application found in cosmetics, shampoos, skin care products, and cleaning agents
Mercaptobenzothiazole
Occurs in rubber, adhesives, and coolants
Mercapto mix
Occurs in rubber, glues, coolants, and other industrial products
Methyldibromo-glutaronitrile
Found in paints, adhesives, and oils
Neomycin sulfate
Found in topical antibiotics, first-aid creams, ear drops, and nose drops; possible delay (about 4‒5 days) in patch test reaction (so reading should be done at 7 days when possible)
Nickel sulfate
The most common allergen
Used in jewelry, dentures, scissors, razors, eyeglass frames, silverware, and foods (eg, canned foods, foods cooked in nickel utensils)
Paraben mix
Five parabens: Methyl, ethyl, propyl, butyl, and benzyl parahydroxybenzoates, which are the most common preservatives used worldwide and are in numerous creams and cosmetics and in some industrial oils, fats, and glues
Parthenolide
A sesquiterpene lactone naturally present in the traditional medicine herb, feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium); found in natural medicine and cosmetics
Cross-reacts with other genera in Compositae and Magnoliaceae
Potassium dichromate
Occurs in cement (in minute amounts), in tanning solutions for leather, and in safety matches
Used in photography, electroplating solutions, many anticorrosives, paints, glues, pigments, and some detergents
p-Phenylenediamine (PPD)
Occurs in hair dyes, some inks, photo developers, and textile dyes
p-Tert-butylphenol formaldehyde resin
A resin formed by condensation between p-tert-butylphenol and formaldehyde
Occurs in leather finishes (especially shoes), paper, fabrics, rockwood, furniture, and certain glues
Quaternium
Common preservative occurring in cosmetics and in some household cleaners and polishes
Quinolone mix
Contains clioquinol and chlorquinaldol
Antimicrobials occurring in certain medicated creams and ointments, medicated bandages, and veterinary products
Thimerosal
Preservative in contact lens solutions, certain cosmetics, nose and ear drops, and injectables
Source often not identified
Thiuram mix
Common rubber allergen
Also occurs in adhesives, certain pesticides, and medications (eg, disulfiram)
Tixocortol-21-pivalate
Screens for class A corticosteroid allergy; found in buccal, nasal, throat, and rectal but not topical corticosteroid preparations
Wool alcohols
Part of lanolin; found in many cosmetics, ointments, sunscreens, and prescription and over-the-counter topical medications