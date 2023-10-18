skip to main content
Алергени, які часто використовують під час патч-тестів

Agent

Sources

Bacitracin

In topical antibiotic preparations

Balsam of Peru (myroxylon)

A flavoring agent for drinks and tobacco, as well as a fixative and fragrance in perfumes; also occurs in many topical medications, dental agents, and other products

Chief allergens: Esters of cinnamic and benzoic acid, vanillin

Cross-reactions with colophony (rosin) and balsam of Tolu, cinnamates, benzoates, styrax, and tincture of benzoin

Probably also some phototoxicity

Black rubber mix

In rubber

May cross-react with hair dyes

Bronopol

A preservative found in cosmetics, shampoos, and skin care products; also in some detergents and cleaning agents

Budesonide

Screens for class B corticosteroid allergy and should initiate search for sensitization to other topical corticosteroids

Caine mix

Contains 3 topical anesthetics: Benzocaine, dibucaine hydrochloride, and tetracaine hydrochloride

Often used in dentistry but also widely found and used in topical preparations to reduce itching, pain, and stinging and widely used in hemorrhoidal preparations and cough syrups

Carba mix

Used as an accelerator in rubber, rubber glues, vinyl, and some pesticides

Cl+ Me– isothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone

Occur in cosmetics and skin care products, some drugs, household cleaning products, and certain industrial fluids and greases

Cobalt dichloride

Occurs in some paints, cement, metal, and metal-plated objects

Coactivity with nickel (which is not cross-sensitivity)

Colophony (rosin)

Used by string players (violinists are especially prone to rosin allergy), baseball players, and bowlers

Derived from several conifer species

Occurs in cosmetics, adhesives, lacquers, varnishes, soldering fluxes, paper, and many other industrial products

Diazolidinyl urea

A preservative with broad-spectrum application found in cosmetics, shampoos, skin care products, and cleaning agents

Disperse blue 106

A dark blue textile dye found in fabrics colored dark blue, brown, black, purple, and some greens

Epoxy resin

A low molecular weight (340) epoxy based on bisphenol A and epichlorohydrin

Is a sensitizer only when uncured or incompletely cured

Ethylenediamine

Used as an emulsifier and stabilizer in certain topical medications, eye drops, some industrial solvents, curing agents for certain plastics, and anticorrosion agents

Formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers

Released by quaternium-15, a germicidal agent, and occasionally by imidazolidinyl urea

Used widely in formulation of plastics, resins for clothing, glues, and adhesives

Fragrance mixes

Can contain alpha-amyl cinnamic alcohol, cinnamic aldehyde, cinnamic alcohol, oak moss absolute, hydroxycitronellal, eugenol, isoeugenol, geraniol, citral, citronellol, coumarin, farnesol, hexyl cinnamal, hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene, and carboxaldehyde

Occurs in many toiletries, soaps, aftershave lotions, shampoos, and scented household products and in many industrial products (eg, cutting fluids)

Gold sodium thiosulfate

Found in gold or gold-plated jewelry or dental restorations

Hydrocortisone 17-butyrate

A corticosteroid found in creams or lotions used to treat inflammatory skin diseases; also present in some ear and eye drops

Imidazolidinyl urea

A preservative with broad-spectrum application found in cosmetics, shampoos, skin care products, and cleaning agents

Mercaptobenzothiazole

Occurs in rubber, adhesives, and coolants

Mercapto mix

Occurs in rubber, glues, coolants, and other industrial products

Methyldibromo-glutaronitrile

Found in paints, adhesives, and oils

Neomycin sulfate

Found in topical antibiotics, first-aid creams, ear drops, and nose drops; possible delay (about 4‒5 days) in patch test reaction (so reading should be done at 7 days when possible)

Nickel sulfate

The most common allergen

Used in jewelry, dentures, scissors, razors, eyeglass frames, silverware, and foods (eg, canned foods, foods cooked in nickel utensils)

Paraben mix

Five parabens: Methyl, ethyl, propyl, butyl, and benzyl parahydroxybenzoates, which are the most common preservatives used worldwide and are in numerous creams and cosmetics and in some industrial oils, fats, and glues

Parthenolide

A sesquiterpene lactone naturally present in the traditional medicine herb, feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium); found in natural medicine and cosmetics

Cross-reacts with other genera in Compositae and Magnoliaceae

Potassium dichromate

Occurs in cement (in minute amounts), in tanning solutions for leather, and in safety matches

Used in photography, electroplating solutions, many anticorrosives, paints, glues, pigments, and some detergents

p-Phenylenediamine (PPD)

Occurs in hair dyes, some inks, photo developers, and textile dyes

p-Tert-butylphenol formaldehyde resin

A resin formed by condensation between p-tert-butylphenol and formaldehyde

Occurs in leather finishes (especially shoes), paper, fabrics, rockwood, furniture, and certain glues

Quaternium

Common preservative occurring in cosmetics and in some household cleaners and polishes

Quinolone mix

Contains clioquinol and chlorquinaldol

Antimicrobials occurring in certain medicated creams and ointments, medicated bandages, and veterinary products

Thimerosal

Preservative in contact lens solutions, certain cosmetics, nose and ear drops, and injectables

Source often not identified

Thiuram mix

Common rubber allergen

Also occurs in adhesives, certain pesticides, and medications (eg, disulfiram)

Tixocortol-21-pivalate

Screens for class A corticosteroid allergy; found in buccal, nasal, throat, and rectal but not topical corticosteroid preparations

Wool alcohols

Part of lanolin; found in many cosmetics, ointments, sunscreens, and prescription and over-the-counter topical medications

