skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Клінічні типи синдромів Елерса-Данлоса

Клінічні типи синдромів Елерса-Данлоса

Type

Common Clinical Features

Gene Variants

Molecular Pathophysiology

Classical

Fragile skin (velvety or doughy texture)

Atrophic scarring

Generalized hypermobility

COL5A1

COL5A2

COL1A1

Collagen structure and processing

Vascular

Arterial fragility, aneurysm, dissection, rupture

Bruising

Colonic and uterine, muscular, or tendon rupture

Spontaneous pneumothorax

COL3A1

COL1A1

Collagen structure and processing

Arthrochalasia

Severe hypermobility with dislocations

Congenital hip dislocation (bilateral)

Tissue fragility and atrophic scarring

COL1A1

COL1A2

Collagen structure and processing

Dermatosparaxis

Extreme skin fragility with loose, excessive skin and severe bruising

Characteristic craniofacial features*

Short limbs

ADAMTS2

Collagen structure and processing

Cardiac valvular

Cardiac valvular insufficiency

Hypermobility

COL1A2

Collagen structure and processing

Kyphoscoliotic

Hypotonia

Congenital/early-onset kyphoscoliosis

Hypermobility

PLOD1

FKBP14

Collagen folding and crosslinking

Classical-like

Classical-like type 2 (provisional)

Classical-like:

Hyperextensible skin (velvety texture); no atrophic scarring

Leg edema

Classical-like type 2:

Hyperextensible skin with atrophic scarring

Generalized hypermobility

Osteopenia

Both:

Foot deformities†

Classical-like: TNXB

Classical-like type 2: AEBP1

Classical-like: Myomatrix structure and function

Classical-like type 2: Collagen and extracellular matrix formation

Myopathic

Hypotonia

Contractures

Hypermobility

COL12A1

Myomatrix structure and function

Musculocontractural

Multiple contractures

Characteristic craniofacial features*

Fragile, hyperextensible skin with easy bruising

CHST14

DSE

Glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis

Spondylodysplastic

Progressive short stature

Hypotonia

Limb bowing

Some craniofacial features specific to the affected gene

B4GALT7

B3GALT6

SLC39A13

Glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis (B4GALT7 and B3GALT6)

Intracellular processes (SLC39A13)

Brittle cornea syndrome

Thin cornea, corneal rupture, retinal detachment

Hearing loss

ZNF469

PRDM5

Extracellular matrix homeostasis

Periodontal

Severe, early-onset periodontal disease with tooth loss

Pretibial plaques

Hyperextensible skin with easy bruising

C1R

C1S

Complement pathway

Hypermobile

Generalized joint hypermobility

Joint instability

Chronic pain

Unknown

Unknown

* Craniofacial features include large fontanelle, downslanting palpebral fissures, and blue sclerae; others vary by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type.

† Foot deformities include broad forefoot, brachydactyly, pes planus, bunions, and heel papules.

Data from The Ehlers-Danlos Society. 2017 EDS International Classification; Malfait F, Castori M, Francomano CA, Giunta C, Kosho T, Byers PH. The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6(1):64. Published 2020 Jul 30. doi:10.1038/s41572-020-0194-9; and from Malfait F, Francomano C, Byers P, et al. The 2017 international classification of the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2017;175(1):8-26. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31552.

* Craniofacial features include large fontanelle, downslanting palpebral fissures, and blue sclerae; others vary by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type.

† Foot deformities include broad forefoot, brachydactyly, pes planus, bunions, and heel papules.

Data from The Ehlers-Danlos Society. 2017 EDS International Classification; Malfait F, Castori M, Francomano CA, Giunta C, Kosho T, Byers PH. The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6(1):64. Published 2020 Jul 30. doi:10.1038/s41572-020-0194-9; and from Malfait F, Francomano C, Byers P, et al. The 2017 international classification of the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2017;175(1):8-26. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31552.

Серед цих тем