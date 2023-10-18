Клінічні типи синдромів Елерса-Данлоса
Type
Common Clinical Features
Gene Variants
Molecular Pathophysiology
Classical
Fragile skin (velvety or doughy texture)
Atrophic scarring
Generalized hypermobility
COL5A1
COL5A2
COL1A1
Collagen structure and processing
Vascular
Arterial fragility, aneurysm, dissection, rupture
Bruising
Colonic and uterine, muscular, or tendon rupture
Spontaneous pneumothorax
COL3A1
COL1A1
Collagen structure and processing
Arthrochalasia
Severe hypermobility with dislocations
Congenital hip dislocation (bilateral)
Tissue fragility and atrophic scarring
COL1A1
COL1A2
Collagen structure and processing
Dermatosparaxis
Extreme skin fragility with loose, excessive skin and severe bruising
Characteristic craniofacial features*
Short limbs
ADAMTS2
Collagen structure and processing
Cardiac valvular
Cardiac valvular insufficiency
Hypermobility
COL1A2
Collagen structure and processing
Kyphoscoliotic
Hypotonia
Congenital/early-onset kyphoscoliosis
Hypermobility
PLOD1
FKBP14
Collagen folding and crosslinking
Classical-like
Classical-like type 2 (provisional)
Classical-like:
Hyperextensible skin (velvety texture); no atrophic scarring
Leg edema
Classical-like type 2:
Hyperextensible skin with atrophic scarring
Generalized hypermobility
Osteopenia
Both:
Foot deformities†
Classical-like: TNXB
Classical-like type 2: AEBP1
Classical-like: Myomatrix structure and function
Classical-like type 2: Collagen and extracellular matrix formation
Myopathic
Hypotonia
Contractures
Hypermobility
COL12A1
Myomatrix structure and function
Musculocontractural
Multiple contractures
Characteristic craniofacial features*
Fragile, hyperextensible skin with easy bruising
CHST14
DSE
Glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis
Spondylodysplastic
Progressive short stature
Hypotonia
Limb bowing
Some craniofacial features specific to the affected gene
B4GALT7
B3GALT6
SLC39A13
Glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis (B4GALT7 and B3GALT6)
Intracellular processes (SLC39A13)
Brittle cornea syndrome
Thin cornea, corneal rupture, retinal detachment
Hearing loss
ZNF469
PRDM5
Extracellular matrix homeostasis
Periodontal
Severe, early-onset periodontal disease with tooth loss
Pretibial plaques
Hyperextensible skin with easy bruising
C1R
C1S
Complement pathway
Hypermobile
Generalized joint hypermobility
Joint instability
Chronic pain
Unknown
Unknown
* Craniofacial features include large fontanelle, downslanting palpebral fissures, and blue sclerae; others vary by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type.
† Foot deformities include broad forefoot, brachydactyly, pes planus, bunions, and heel papules.
Data from The Ehlers-Danlos Society. 2017 EDS International Classification; Malfait F, Castori M, Francomano CA, Giunta C, Kosho T, Byers PH. The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6(1):64. Published 2020 Jul 30. doi:10.1038/s41572-020-0194-9; and from Malfait F, Francomano C, Byers P, et al. The 2017 international classification of the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes. Am J Med Genet C Semin Med Genet. 2017;175(1):8-26. doi:10.1002/ajmg.c.31552.