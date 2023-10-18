Клінічні прояви атеросклерозу
Vascular Bed
Acute Manifestations
Chronic Manifestations
Carotid or cerebral arteries
Transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke: Sudden neurologic symptoms (eg, numbness, weakness especially when focal, confusion, aphasia)
Transient ischemic attacks and vascular dementia: Memory loss; confusion; trouble with reasoning, planning, judgment, language, and other thinking abilities
Coronary arteries
Acute coronary syndrome (unstable angina and myocardial infarction): Angina, dyspnea, nausea, vomiting, sweating, arrhythmia, hypotension, shock, sudden cardiac death
Stable coronary artery disease: Angina, dyspnea, fatigue
Thoracic aorta
Dissection or thoracic aortic aneurysm rupture: Sudden severe chest or upper back pain, dyspnea, syncope, hypotension, shock
Thoracic aortic aneurysm: Often asymptomatic
Abdominal aorta
Abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture: Sudden severe abdominal or back pain, dizziness, hypotension, shock
Abdominal aortic aneurysm: Throbbing or deep back pain, pulsing sensation in the abdomen, intermittent claudication
Mesenteric arteries
Acute mesenteric ischemia: Sudden severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in the stool
Chronic mesenteric ischemia: Postprandial pain, weight loss
Renal arteries
Renal artery thrombosis: Sudden severe flank pain, hematuria, nausea, vomiting
Renovascular hypertension and chronic kidney disease: Difficult to control hypertension, fluid retention, fatigue
Lower extremity peripheral arteries
Acute limb ischemia: Severe pain, coldness, numbness, and pallor in the affected limb
Peripheral artery disease: Claudication, rest pain, non-healing ulcers