Клінічні прояви атеросклерозу

Vascular Bed

Acute Manifestations

Chronic Manifestations

Carotid or cerebral arteries

Transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke: Sudden neurologic symptoms (eg, numbness, weakness especially when focal, confusion, aphasia)

Transient ischemic attacks and vascular dementia: Memory loss; confusion; trouble with reasoning, planning, judgment, language, and other thinking abilities

Coronary arteries

Acute coronary syndrome (unstable angina and myocardial infarction): Angina, dyspnea, nausea, vomiting, sweating, arrhythmia, hypotension, shock, sudden cardiac death

Stable coronary artery disease: Angina, dyspnea, fatigue

Thoracic aorta

Dissection or thoracic aortic aneurysm rupture: Sudden severe chest or upper back pain, dyspnea, syncope, hypotension, shock

Thoracic aortic aneurysm: Often asymptomatic

Abdominal aorta

Abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture: Sudden severe abdominal or back pain, dizziness, hypotension, shock

Abdominal aortic aneurysm: Throbbing or deep back pain, pulsing sensation in the abdomen, intermittent claudication

Mesenteric arteries

Acute mesenteric ischemia: Sudden severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in the stool

Chronic mesenteric ischemia: Postprandial pain, weight loss

Renal arteries

Renal artery thrombosis: Sudden severe flank pain, hematuria, nausea, vomiting

Renovascular hypertension and chronic kidney disease: Difficult to control hypertension, fluid retention, fatigue

Lower extremity peripheral arteries

Acute limb ischemia: Severe pain, coldness, numbness, and pallor in the affected limb

Peripheral artery disease: Claudication, rest pain, non-healing ulcers

