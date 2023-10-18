Клінічні критерії інфекційного ендокардиту відповідно до критеріїв Дюка — Міжнародного товариства інфекційних захворювань серцево-судинної системи за 2023 рік
Major criteria
Microbiology:
1. Two or more positive separate sets of blood cultures for organisms typical of endocarditis OR
Three or more positive separate sets of blood cultures for organisms that rarely or occasionally cause endocarditis
2. PCR or other nucleic acid technique that identifies Coxiella burnetii, Bartonella species, or Tropheryma whipplei from blood OR
Serologic evidence of Coxiella burnetii (IgG titer > 1:800) or 1 positive blood culture for Coxiella burnetii OR
Indirect immunofluorescence assays for detection of IgM and IgG antibodies to Bartonella henselae or Bartonella quintana (IgG titer> 1:800)
Imaging (eg, echocardiographic, CT, [18F]-FDG-PET/CT(A):
Surgical:
Evidence of infective endocarditis observed on direct inspection during cardiac surgery.
Minor criteria
Predisposition:
Fever ≥ 38.0° C (≥ 100.4°F)
Vascular phenomena (confirmed by clinical or imaging evidence):
Immunologic phenomena:
Microbiologic evidence of infection consistent with but not meeting major criteria:
1. Blood culture showing an organism consistent with infective endocarditis OR
2. Positive culture, PCR, or other nucleic acid–based test for an organism consistent with infective endocarditis from a sterile body site other than cardiac tissue, cardiac prosthesis, or arterial embolus; or a single finding of a skin bacterium by PCR on a valve or wire without additional clinical or microbiological supporting evidence
Imaging criteria:
[18F]-FDG-PET/CT imaging with abnormal metabolic activity involving a native or prosthetic valve (within 3 months after valve implantation), ascending aortic graft (with concomitant evidence of valve involvement), intracardiac device leads, or other prosthetic material
Physical examination criteria:
If echocardiography is not available, auscultatory evidence of new valvular regurgitation. Worsening or changing of preexisting regurgitation is not sufficient.
Data from Table 2, page 521. Fowler VG, Durack DT, Selton-Suty C, et al: The 2023 Duke-International Society for Cardiovascular Infectious Diseases Criteria for Infective Endocarditis: Updating the Modified Duke Criteria [published correction appears in Clin Infect Dis 2023 Oct 13;77(8):1222]. Clin Infect Dis 77(4):518–526, 2023. doi:10.1093/cid/ciad271