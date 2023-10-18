Data from Table 2, page 521. Fowler VG, Durack DT, Selton-Suty C, et al: The 2023 Duke-International Society for Cardiovascular Infectious Diseases Criteria for Infective Endocarditis: Updating the Modified Duke Criteria [published correction appears in Clin Infect Dis 2023 Oct 13;77(8):1222]. Clin Infect Dis 77(4):518–526, 2023. doi:10.1093/cid/ciad271