Клінічні ознаки розладів периферичної нервової системи
Finding
Cause to Consider
Symmetric, diffuse deficits
Diffuse disorders (eg, toxic-metabolic, hereditary, infectious, or inflammatory disorders; most immune-mediated disorders)
Unilateral deficits
Focal disorders (eg, mononeuropathies, plexopathies)
Deficits localized to one or more peripheral nervous system structures (eg, nerve root, spinal nerve, nerve plexus, single peripheral nerve, ≥ 2 discrete nerves in separate areas [multiple mononeuropathy])
One or more lesions in peripheral nervous system structures
Stocking-glove distribution of deficits
Diffuse peripheral polyneuropathies, probably axonal
Disproportionate weakness of proximal muscles (eg, difficulty climbing stairs or combing hair) with no sensory deficits
Diffuse muscle dysfunction, as occurs in diffuse myopathies
Possibly disorders of the neuromuscular junction if eye movements are affected
Chronic, progressive weakness affecting mostly distal muscles with no sensory deficits
Numbness, tingling, and/or paresthesias with motor weakness and decreased reflexes
Profound proximal and distal motor weakness with minimal atrophy
Deficient pain and temperature sensation; painful, often burning sensations
Weakness proportional to atrophy; disproportionately mild reflex abnormalities, usually more distal than proximal
Vascular disorders (eg, vasculitis, ischemia, hypercoagulable states)
* Lower motor neuron disorders (eg, spinal muscular atrophies) technically involve the CNS because the cell body of the motor neuron (anterior horn cell) is located in the spinal cord.
CNS = central nervous system.