skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Клінічні ознаки розладів периферичної нервової системи

Finding

Cause to Consider

Symmetric, diffuse deficits

Diffuse disorders (eg, toxic-metabolic, hereditary, infectious, or inflammatory disorders; most immune-mediated disorders)

Unilateral deficits

Focal disorders (eg, mononeuropathies, plexopathies)

Deficits localized to one or more peripheral nervous system structures (eg, nerve root, spinal nerve, nerve plexus, single peripheral nerve, ≥ 2 discrete nerves in separate areas [multiple mononeuropathy])

One or more lesions in peripheral nervous system structures

Stocking-glove distribution of deficits

Diffuse peripheral polyneuropathies, probably axonal

Disproportionate weakness of proximal muscles (eg, difficulty climbing stairs or combing hair) with no sensory deficits

Diffuse muscle dysfunction, as occurs in diffuse myopathies

Possibly disorders of the neuromuscular junction if eye movements are affected

Chronic, progressive weakness affecting mostly distal muscles with no sensory deficits

Motor neuron disease

Numbness, tingling, and/or paresthesias with motor weakness and decreased reflexes

Demyelination

Profound proximal and distal motor weakness with minimal atrophy

Acquired demyelinating polyneuropathy

Deficient pain and temperature sensation; painful, often burning sensations

Weakness proportional to atrophy; disproportionately mild reflex abnormalities, usually more distal than proximal

Vascular disorders (eg, vasculitis, ischemia, hypercoagulable states)

* Lower motor neuron disorders (eg, spinal muscular atrophies) technically involve the CNS because the cell body of the motor neuron (anterior horn cell) is located in the spinal cord.

CNS = central nervous system.

Серед цих тем