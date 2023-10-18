Класифікація тромбоцитопенії
Cause
Conditions
Diminished or absent megakaryocytes in bone marrow
Myelosuppressive medications (eg, hydroxyurea, interferon alfa-2b, chemotherapy agents)
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (some patients)
Diminished platelet production despite the presence of megakaryocytes in bone marrow
Alcohol-induced thrombocytopenia
Bortezomib use
HIV-associated thrombocytopenia
Myelodysplastic syndromes (some)
Platelet sequestration in enlarged spleen
Cirrhosis with congestive splenomegaly
Immunologic destruction
Systemic rheumatic diseases
Hepatitis B-associated thrombocytopenia (uncommon)
Hepatitis C-associated thrombocytopenia
HIV-associated thrombocytopenia
Lymphoproliferative disorders (eg, chronic lymphocytic leukemia)
Neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia
Posttransfusion purpura
Nonimmunologic destruction
Certain systemic infections (eg, hepatitis [any], infectious mononucleosis, cytomegalovirus infection, or dengue)
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Thrombocytopenia in acute respiratory distress syndrome
Dilution
Massive red blood cell replacement or exchange transfusion (most RBC transfusions use stored RBCs that do not contain many viable platelets)
Unknown cause
Pregnancy (eg, gestational thrombocytopenia, HELLP syndrome [hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets])* †
* Possible mechanisms may include increased destruction, decreased production, and placental sequestration.
† Additional information in Fogerty AE, Kuter DJ. How I Treat Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy. Blood Published online November 22, 2023. doi:10.1182/blood.2023020726