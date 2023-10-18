Класифікація захворювань плазматичних клітин
Symptoms
Description
Examples
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance
Asymptomatic, usually slowly progressive
Occurring in apparently healthy people or in those with other conditions
Associated with B-cell cancers but also nonlymphoreticular tumors
B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, or, less commonly, carcinomas of the breasts, biliary tree, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, and prostate
Associated with chronic inflammatory and infectious conditions
Chronic cholecystitis, osteomyelitis, pyelonephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tuberculosis
Associated with various other disorders
Familial hypercholesterolemia, Gaucher disease, Kaposi sarcoma, lichen myxedematosus, liver disorders, myasthenia gravis, pernicious anemia, hyperthyroidism
Malignant plasma cell disorders
Asymptomatic, progressive
Usually intact monoclonal immunoglobulin molecules (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgD) with or without monoclonal light chains (Bence Jones proteins) in urine and/or in serum)
Smoldering multiple myeloma*
Symptomatic, progressive
Excess production of IgM
Most often IgG, IgA, or light chains (Bence Jones) only
Usually intact immunoglobulin molecules (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgD) with or without monoclonal light chains (Bence Jones proteins) in urine and/or serum)
Heavy chains
IgG heavy chain disease (sometimes benign)
IgD heavy chain disease
Transient plasma cell disorders
Not necessarily symptomatic
Associated with hypersensitivity to medications, viral infections, and heart or transplant surgery
Hypersensitivity to sulfonamides, phenytoin, or penicillin
* Smoldering multiple myeloma is defined as serum monoclonal (M) protein ≥3 g/dL and/or 10 to 59 % bone marrow clonal plasma cells with no calcium elevation, renal insufficiency, anemia, or bone disease.