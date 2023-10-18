Класифікація засобів контролю астми*,†
Component
Well Controlled
Not Well Controlled
Very Poorly Controlled
Symptoms
All ages except children 5–11 years: ≤ 2 days/week
Children 5–11 years: ≤ 2 days/week but not > once/day
All ages except children 5–11 years: > 2 days/week
Children 5–11 years: > 2 days/week or multiple times on ≤ 2 days/week
For all ages: Throughout the day
Nighttime awakenings
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: ≤ 2/month
Children 5–11 years: ≤ 1 /month
Children 0–4 years: ≤ 1/month
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: 1–3/week
Children 5–11 years: ≥ 2/month
Children 0–4 years: > 1/month
Adults and children ≥ 12 years: ≥ 4/week
Children 5–11 years: ≥ 2/week
Children 0–4 years: > 1/week
Interference with normal activity
None
Some limitation
Extreme limitation
Use of short-acting beta agonist for symptom control (not prevention of exercise-induced asthma)
≤ 2 days/week
> 2 days/week
Several times/day
FEV1 or peak flow
> 80% predicted/personal best
60–80% predicted/personal best
< 60% predicted/personal best
FEV1/FVC (children 5–11 years)
> 80%
75–80%
< 75%
Exacerbations requiring oral systemic corticosteroids‡
0–1/year
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year
Children 0–4 years: 2–3/year
Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year
Children 0–4 years:> 3/year
Validated questionnaires:
0
1–2
3−4
≤ 0.75†
≥ 1.5
Ν/Α
≥ 20
16−19
≤ 15
Recommended action
Maintain current step
Follow up every 1–6 months
Consider step down if well controlled for ≥ 3 months
Step up 1 step
Reevaluate in 2–6 weeks
For adverse effects, consider treatment options
Consider short course of systemic corticosteroids
Step up 1 or 2 steps
Re-evaluate in 2 weeks
For adverse effects, consider treatment options
* All ages unless specified differently.
† Level of control is based on the most severe impairment or risk category. Additional factors to consider are progressive loss of lung function on pulmonary function tests, significant adverse effects, and severity and interval between exacerbations (ie, one exacerbation requiring intubation or 2 hospitalizations within 1 month may be considered very poor control).
‡ At present, there are inadequate data to correlate frequencies of exacerbations with different levels of asthma control. In general, more frequent and intense exacerbations (eg, requiring urgent, unscheduled care, hospitalization, or intensive care unit admission) indicate poorer asthma control.
ACQ = asthma control questionnaire; ACT = asthma control test; ATAQ = asthma therapy assessment questionnaire; FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity.
Adapted from National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: Expert Panel Report 3: Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of asthma—full report 2007. August 28, 2007. Available at http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/asthma/asthgdln.htm.