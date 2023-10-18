skip to main content
Класифікація засобів контролю астми*,†

Component

Well Controlled

Not Well Controlled

Very Poorly Controlled

Symptoms

All ages except children 5–11 years: 2 days/week

Children 5–11 years: 2 days/week but not > once/day

All ages except children 5–11 years: > 2 days/week

Children 5–11 years: > 2 days/week or multiple times on ≤ 2 days/week

For all ages: Throughout the day

Nighttime awakenings

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: ≤ 2/month

Children 5–11 years: 1 /month

Children 0–4 years: 1/month

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: 1–3/week

Children 5–11 years: ≥ 2/month

Children 0–4 years: > 1/month

Adults and children ≥ 12 years: ≥ 4/week

Children 5–11 years: 2/week

Children 0–4 years: > 1/week

Interference with normal activity

None

Some limitation

Extreme limitation

Use of short-acting beta agonist for symptom control (not prevention of exercise-induced asthma)

2 days/week

> 2 days/week

Several times/day

FEV1 or peak flow

> 80% predicted/personal best

60–80% predicted/personal best

< 60% predicted/personal best

FEV1/FVC (children 5–11 years)

> 80%

75–80%

< 75%

Exacerbations requiring oral systemic corticosteroids‡

0–1/year

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year

Children 0–4 years: 2–3/year

Adults and children ≥ 5 years: ≥ 2/year

Children 0–4 years:> 3/year

Validated questionnaires:

  • ATAQ

0

1–2

3−4

  • ACQ

0.75†

1.5

Ν/Α

  • ACT

20

16−19

15

Recommended action

Maintain current step

Follow up every 1–6 months

Consider step down if well controlled for 3 months

Step up 1 step

Reevaluate in 2–6 weeks

For adverse effects, consider treatment options

Consider short course of systemic corticosteroids

Step up 1 or 2 steps

Re-evaluate in 2 weeks

For adverse effects, consider treatment options

* All ages unless specified differently.

† Level of control is based on the most severe impairment or risk category. Additional factors to consider are progressive loss of lung function on pulmonary function tests, significant adverse effects, and severity and interval between exacerbations (ie, one exacerbation requiring intubation or 2 hospitalizations within 1 month may be considered very poor control).

‡ At present, there are inadequate data to correlate frequencies of exacerbations with different levels of asthma control. In general, more frequent and intense exacerbations (eg, requiring urgent, unscheduled care, hospitalization, or intensive care unit admission) indicate poorer asthma control.

ACQ = asthma control questionnaire; ACT = asthma control test; ATAQ = asthma therapy assessment questionnaire; FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity.

Adapted from National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: Expert Panel Report 3: Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of asthma—full report 2007. August 28, 2007. Available at http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/asthma/asthgdln.htm.

