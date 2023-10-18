Класифікація побічних реакцій на ліки (ПРЛ)
Severity
Description
Example
Mild
No antidote or treatment is required; hospitalization is not prolonged.
ACE inhibitor: Cough
Antidepressants: Dry mouth
Antihistamines (some): Drowsiness
Moderate
A change in treatment (eg, modified dosage, addition of a medication), but not necessarily discontinuation of the medication, is required; hospitalization may be prolonged, or specific treatment may be required.
Hormonal contraceptives: Venous thrombosis
NSAIDs: Hypertension and edema
Opioids: Constipation
Severe
An ADR is potentially life threatening and requires discontinuation of the drug or medication and specific treatment of the ADR.
ACE inhibitors: Angioedema
Macrolide antibiotics: Abnormal heart rhythm
Lethal
An ADR directly or indirectly contributes to a patient’s death.
Acetaminophen overdosage: Liver failure
Anticoagulants: Hemorrhage