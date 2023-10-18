skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Класифікація та побічні ефекти антипсихотичних препаратів*

Medication

EPS/TD/Akathisia

Sedation

Weight gain/T2DM/Dyslipidemia

Elevated Prolactin

Anticholinergic Effects

Orthostatic Hypotension

QTC Prolongation

Comments

First-generation antipsychotics (dopamine-2 [D2] antagonists)

Chlorpromazine†‡

+

+++

+++

++

+++

+++

+++

Prototypic low-potency drug, the first antipsychotic developed

Also available as a rectal suppository

Fluphenazine†‡

+++

+

+

+++

+/-

-

+/-

Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)

Haloperidol†‡

+++

+

+

+++

+/-

-

++ (if IV)

High potency

Can make some substance intoxications (eg, phencyclidine) worse

Haloperidol decanoate available as IM depot

Oral liquid concentrate, is rapidly absorbed

No respiratory depression

Loxapine

++

++

++

++

+

+

+

Molindone

++

+

+/-

++

+

+

+

Possibly associated with weight loss

Perphenazine†‡

++

+

++

++

+

+

+

Considered a midpotency antipsychotic

Pimozide

+++

+

+

++

+

+

+

Used for Tourette syndrome

Thioridazine‡

+

+++

+++

++

+++

+++

+++

Absolute maximum dose is 800 mg/day because higher doses cause pigmentary retinopathy

Can cause QT prolongation

Thiothixene†‡

+++

+

+

++

+

+

+

Has high incidence of akathisia

Trifluoperazine†‡

+++

+

++

+++

+

+

Second-generation antipsychotics (serotonin-dopamine antagonists)§¶

Aripiprazole

+

+

-

-

-

+/-

Dopamine-2 partial agonist

Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant

Low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome

Monitor response in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levels

Asenapine

++

+

++

++

+

+

++

Given sublingually with no food to be consumed for 10 minutes afterward (tablet should not be swallowed)

Can cause weight gain, EPS, oral hypoesthesia, and dizziness

Brexpiprazole

+

+

+

+/-

+/-

+/-

+/-

Dopamine-2 and 5HT1A partial agonist

Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant

Dose titration needed on days 1–8

Cariprazine

+

+

+/-

+

Partial agonist at D2, 5HT1A, and D3 receptors

Low risk of metabolic syndrome

Somnolence, upset stomach

Dose titration needed on days 1–2

Clozapine

+/-

+++

++++

+/-

+++

+++

++

First SGA

Effective in patients unresponsive to other antipsychotics

Frequent WBC counts required because agranulocytosis is a risk

Increased risk of seizures, metabolic syndrome, and myocarditis

Iloperidone

Because of possible QT prolongation and orthostatic hypotension, titrated over 4 days when initiated

Lumateperone

+

+/-

+/-

+

+

+

++

Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A and dopamine D2 receptors

Contraindicated in older patients with dementia-related psychosis

Reduce dose with hepatic impairment

Lurasidone

++

+

+/-

+/-

-

+

+/-

Once daily with food

Relatively low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome

Reduce dose in patients with hepatic impairment

Olanzapine

+

+++

++++

+/-

++

+

++

Available as a monthly depot injection

Most common adverse effects: somnolence, metabolic syndrome, dizziness

Sometimes given IV for agitated patients

Paliperidone

+++

++

+++

+++

-

++

++

Metabolite of risperidone; not extensively metabolized by the liver, thus may be preferred in those with liver impairments

Pharmacologically similar to risperidone

Pimavanserin

+/-

+

+

-

+

++

++

5HT2A inverse agonist

Used for psychosis in Parkinson disease

Not yet approved for schizophrenia in the United States

Quetiapine

+/-

+++

+++

+/-

++

++

+++

Low potency allows for a wide dosing range

Because of sedative effects, sometimes used for insomnia

Sometimes used to treat major depression as adjunct to antidepressant

Dose titration required because of blocking of alpha-2 receptors

Twice-daily dosing required for immediate-release formulation because of a half-life of 6 hours; extended release given once at bedtime

Risperidone

+++

++

+++

+++

+

+

++

EPS more likely at doses > 6 mg; dose-dependent prolactin elevation, or metabolic syndrome; can cause orthostatic hypotension

Available as depot injection (microspheres) every 2 weeks

Ziprasidone†

+

+

+/-

+

-

+

+++

Inhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effects

Shortest half-life of second-generation antipsychotics

Requires twice-daily dosing with food

ECG monitoring may be needed when given for agitation

Concomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoided

Muscarinic agonists

Xanomeline-Trospium

-

+

+

-

++

+/-

-

M1/M4 agonist

Nausea/vomiting

May cause hypertension

* Adapted from Boland R, Verduin ML, edsKaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry,  11th Edition. Vol 2, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, New York, 2024; Schatzberg A and Nemeroff CB. Textbook of Psychopharmacology, 6th edition. American Psychiatric Association Publishing. 2024.

† These medications are also available in an IM form for acute treatment.

‡ These medications are also available as an oral concentrate.

§ Monitoring for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is recommended for this class of antipsychotics.

¶ All second-generation antipsychotics have been associated with increased mortality in older patients with dementia.

5HT2A = subtype of 5HT2A (serotonin family receptors); ECG = electrocardiogram; EPS = extrapyramidal side (or adverse) effects; IM = intramuscular; IV = intravenous; SGA = second-generation antipsychotic; T2DM = type 2 diabetes mellitus; WBC = white blood cell. +/- = questionable; + = mild; ++ = moderate; +++ = severe; ++++ = very severe; - = not observed.

