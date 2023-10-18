Класифікація та побічні ефекти антипсихотичних препаратів*
Medication
EPS/TD/Akathisia
Sedation
Weight gain/T2DM/Dyslipidemia
Elevated Prolactin
Anticholinergic Effects
Orthostatic Hypotension
QTC Prolongation
Comments
First-generation antipsychotics (dopamine-2 [D2] antagonists)
Chlorpromazine†‡
+
+++
+++
++
+++
+++
+++
Prototypic low-potency drug, the first antipsychotic developed
Also available as a rectal suppository
Fluphenazine†‡
+++
+
+
+++
+/-
-
+/-
Also available as fluphenazine decanoate and enanthate, which are IM depot forms (dose equivalents are not available)
Haloperidol†‡
+++
+
+
+++
+/-
-
++ (if IV)
High potency
Can make some substance intoxications (eg, phencyclidine) worse
Haloperidol decanoate available as IM depot
Oral liquid concentrate, is rapidly absorbed
No respiratory depression
Loxapine
++
++
++
++
+
+
+
—
Molindone
++
+
+/-
++
+
+
+
Possibly associated with weight loss
Perphenazine†‡
++
+
++
++
+
+
+
Considered a midpotency antipsychotic
Pimozide
+++
+
+
++
+
+
+
Used for Tourette syndrome
Thioridazine‡
+
+++
+++
++
+++
+++
+++
Absolute maximum dose is 800 mg/day because higher doses cause pigmentary retinopathy
Can cause QT prolongation
Thiothixene†‡
+++
+
+
++
+
+
+
Has high incidence of akathisia
Trifluoperazine†‡
+++
+
++
+++
+
+
—
—
Second-generation antipsychotics (serotonin-dopamine antagonists)§¶
Aripiprazole
+
+
—
-
-
-
+/-
Dopamine-2 partial agonist
Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant
Low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome
Monitor response in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levels
Asenapine
++
+
++
++
+
+
++
Given sublingually with no food to be consumed for 10 minutes afterward (tablet should not be swallowed)
Can cause weight gain, EPS, oral hypoesthesia, and dizziness
Brexpiprazole
+
+
+
+/-
+/-
+/-
+/-
Dopamine-2 and 5HT1A partial agonist
Sometimes used to treat major depression as an adjunct to antidepressant
Dose titration needed on days 1–8
Cariprazine
+
+
+/-
+
—
—
—
Partial agonist at D2, 5HT1A, and D3 receptors
Low risk of metabolic syndrome
Somnolence, upset stomach
Dose titration needed on days 1–2
Clozapine
+/-
+++
++++
+/-
+++
+++
++
First SGA
Effective in patients unresponsive to other antipsychotics
Frequent WBC counts required because agranulocytosis is a risk
Increased risk of seizures, metabolic syndrome, and myocarditis
Iloperidone
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Because of possible QT prolongation and orthostatic hypotension, titrated over 4 days when initiated
Lumateperone
+
+/-
+/-
+
+
+
++
Probable antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A and dopamine D2 receptors
Contraindicated in older patients with dementia-related psychosis
Reduce dose with hepatic impairment
Lurasidone
++
+
+/-
+/-
-
+
+/-
Once daily with food
Relatively low risk of sedation and metabolic syndrome
Reduce dose in patients with hepatic impairment
Olanzapine
+
+++
++++
+/-
++
+
++
Available as a monthly depot injection
Most common adverse effects: somnolence, metabolic syndrome, dizziness
Sometimes given IV for agitated patients
Paliperidone
+++
++
+++
+++
-
++
++
Metabolite of risperidone; not extensively metabolized by the liver, thus may be preferred in those with liver impairments
Pharmacologically similar to risperidone
Pimavanserin
+/-
+
+
-
+
++
++
5HT2A inverse agonist
Used for psychosis in Parkinson disease
Not yet approved for schizophrenia in the United States
Quetiapine
+/-
+++
+++
+/-
++
++
+++
Low potency allows for a wide dosing range
Because of sedative effects, sometimes used for insomnia
Sometimes used to treat major depression as adjunct to antidepressant
Dose titration required because of blocking of alpha-2 receptors
Twice-daily dosing required for immediate-release formulation because of a half-life of 6 hours; extended release given once at bedtime
Risperidone
+++
++
+++
+++
+
+
++
EPS more likely at doses > 6 mg; dose-dependent prolactin elevation, or metabolic syndrome; can cause orthostatic hypotension
Available as depot injection (microspheres) every 2 weeks
Ziprasidone†
+
+
+/-
+
-
+
+++
Inhibition of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake, possibly with antidepressant effects
Shortest half-life of second-generation antipsychotics
Requires twice-daily dosing with food
ECG monitoring may be needed when given for agitation
Concomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoided
Muscarinic agonists
Xanomeline-Trospium
-
+
+
-
++
+/-
-
M1/M4 agonist
Nausea/vomiting
May cause hypertension
* Adapted from Boland R, Verduin ML, eds. Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry, 11th Edition. Vol 2, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, New York, 2024; Schatzberg A and Nemeroff CB. Textbook of Psychopharmacology, 6th edition. American Psychiatric Association Publishing. 2024.
† These medications are also available in an IM form for acute treatment.
‡ These medications are also available as an oral concentrate.
§ Monitoring for metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is recommended for this class of antipsychotics.
¶ All second-generation antipsychotics have been associated with increased mortality in older patients with dementia.
5HT2A = subtype of 5HT2A (serotonin family receptors); ECG = electrocardiogram; EPS = extrapyramidal side (or adverse) effects; IM = intramuscular; IV = intravenous; SGA = second-generation antipsychotic; T2DM = type 2 diabetes mellitus; WBC = white blood cell. +/- = questionable; + = mild; ++ = moderate; +++ = severe; ++++ = very severe; - = not observed.