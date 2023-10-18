skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Вибір лікарських препаратів для лікування судомних нападів

Type

Medications

Use

Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures

Divalproex

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Lamotrigine

Levetiracetam

Topiramate

Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Lacosamide

Perampanel

Zonisamide

Adjunctive therapy

Phenobarbital

Although effective, often considered second-line monotherapy because it is sedating and can cause behavioral and learning problems in children

Various types of focal-onset and focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures

Carbamazepine

Fosphenytoin

Lamotrigine

Levetiracetam

Oxcarbazepine

Phenytoin

Topiramate

First-line monotherapy

Cenobamate

Divalproex

Eslicarbazepine

Gabapentin

Lacosamide

Perampanel

Pregabalin

Valproate

Zonisamide

Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Clobazam

Felbamate

Tiagabine

Vigabatrin

Third-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Phenobarbital

Although effective, often considered less desirable because it is sedating and can cause behavioral problems in children

Typical nonmotor (absence) seizures

Divalproex

Ethosuximide

Lamotrigine

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Clobazam

Levetiracetam

Topiramate

Zonisamide

Also effective

Atypical nonmotor (absence) seizures

Nonmotor seizures associated with other seizure types

Divalproex

Felbamate

Lamotrigine

Topiramate

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Clonazepam

Also effective, but often development of tolerance

Acetazolamide

Reserved for refractory cases

Epileptic (infantile) spasms

Atonic seizures

Myoclonic seizures

Divalproex

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Vigabatrin

Risk of irreversible visual field defects

Clonazepam

Second-line

Dravet syndrome*

Cannabidiol

Clobazam

Topiramate

Valproate

Adjunctive therapy.

Tonic and/or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Divalproex

Lamotrigine

Topiramate

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Cannabidiol

Adjunctive therapy

Clobazam

Felbamate

Zonisamide

Sometimes alternative or adjunctive therapy for atonic seizures

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

Divalproex

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Lamotrigine†

Levetiracetam

Topiramate

Zonisamide

Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Unclassifiable seizures

Divalproex

Valproate

First-line monotherapy

Lamotrigine

Second-line monotherapy

Levetiracetam

Topiramate

Zonisamide

Third-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Status epilepticus

Fosphenytoin

Phenytoin

Levetiracetam

Valproate

After initial lorazepam

Note: Ezogabine has been withdrawn from the market because of limited use; the medication had a boxed warning for retinal abnormalities and potential vision loss.

* Carbamazepine, phenytoin, and lamotrigine can worsen myoclonus and exacerbate seizures in patients with Dravet syndrome.

† Lamotrigine can aggravate myoclonic seizures in some patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

Серед цих тем