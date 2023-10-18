Вибір лікарських препаратів для лікування судомних нападів
Type
Medications
Use
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
Divalproex
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Lamotrigine
Levetiracetam
Topiramate
Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Lacosamide
Perampanel
Zonisamide
Adjunctive therapy
Phenobarbital
Although effective, often considered second-line monotherapy because it is sedating and can cause behavioral and learning problems in children
Various types of focal-onset and focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures
Carbamazepine
Fosphenytoin
Lamotrigine
Levetiracetam
Oxcarbazepine
Phenytoin
Topiramate
First-line monotherapy
Cenobamate
Divalproex
Eslicarbazepine
Gabapentin
Lacosamide
Perampanel
Pregabalin
Valproate
Zonisamide
Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Clobazam
Felbamate
Tiagabine
Vigabatrin
Third-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Phenobarbital
Although effective, often considered less desirable because it is sedating and can cause behavioral problems in children
Typical nonmotor (absence) seizures
Divalproex
Ethosuximide
Lamotrigine
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Clobazam
Levetiracetam
Topiramate
Zonisamide
Also effective
Atypical nonmotor (absence) seizures
Nonmotor seizures associated with other seizure types
Divalproex
Felbamate
Lamotrigine
Topiramate
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Clonazepam
Also effective, but often development of tolerance
Acetazolamide
Reserved for refractory cases
Epileptic (infantile) spasms
Atonic seizures
Myoclonic seizures
Divalproex
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Vigabatrin
Risk of irreversible visual field defects
Clonazepam
Second-line
Dravet syndrome*
Cannabidiol
Clobazam
Topiramate
Valproate
Adjunctive therapy.
Tonic and/or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Divalproex
Lamotrigine
Topiramate
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Cannabidiol
Adjunctive therapy
Clobazam
Felbamate
Zonisamide
Sometimes alternative or adjunctive therapy for atonic seizures
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
Divalproex
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Lamotrigine†
Levetiracetam
Topiramate
Zonisamide
Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Unclassifiable seizures
Divalproex
Valproate
First-line monotherapy
Lamotrigine
Second-line monotherapy
Levetiracetam
Topiramate
Zonisamide
Third-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Status epilepticus
Fosphenytoin
Phenytoin
Levetiracetam
Valproate
After initial lorazepam
Note: Ezogabine has been withdrawn from the market because of limited use; the medication had a boxed warning for retinal abnormalities and potential vision loss.
* Carbamazepine, phenytoin, and lamotrigine can worsen myoclonus and exacerbate seizures in patients with Dravet syndrome.
† Lamotrigine can aggravate myoclonic seizures in some patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.