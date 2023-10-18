skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Стадії саркоїдозу за даними рентгенографії органів грудної клітки

Stage

Definition

Incidence of Spontaneous Remission

0

Normal chest x-ray

I

Bilateral hilar, paratracheal, and mediastinal lymphadenopathy without parenchymal infiltrates

60–80%

II

Bilateral hilar and mediastinal adenopathy with interstitial infiltrates (usually in upper lung fields)

50–65%

III

Diffuse interstitial infiltrates without hilar adenopathy

< 30%

IV

Diffuse fibrosis, often associated with fibrotic-appearing conglomerate masses, traction bronchiectasis, and traction cysts

0%

