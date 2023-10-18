Хіміопрофілактика й імунізація в пацієнтів літнього віку
Disease to Be Prevented
Measure
Frequency
Comments*
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke)
Aspirin chemoprevention
Daily
For adults ≥ 60 years: Initiating low-dose aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease not recommended (D recommendation by the USPSTF).
For adults 40–59: Low-dose aspirin individualized for adults who have a ≥ 10% risk of cardiovascular disease (C recommendation by the USPSTF)
For all people with a history of heart attack, stroke, coronary artery stent placement, or coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Low-dose aspirin still recommended by the ACC/AHA for secondary prevention.
Boosters as they are available
For everyone over 6 months old: Recommendation by the CDC‡
For people ages 6 years and older if unvaccinated or previously received only monovalent vaccine doses: Recommended to receive 1 bivalent mRNA vaccine dose (for those with a monovalent dose, at least 8 weeks after)
Adults ≥ 65: May receive 1 additional bivalent mRNA vaccine dose at least 4 months after the first dose of a bivalent mRNA vaccine.
People who are immunocompromised: Case by case basis after discussion of risk and benefit
Influenza
Yearly
For everyone: Recommendation by the CDC†
Pneumococcal infection
Once or twice depending on specific vaccine
For adults > 65 who have never received a pneumococcal vaccination: PCV15 followed by PPSV23 at least 1 year later or PCV20 alone, recommended by the CDC
For older adults who have received pneumococcal vaccination when they were < 65 years: Choice of pneumococcal vaccine based on previous pneumococcal vaccination history and underlying medical conditions (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Pneumococcal Vaccination).
Tetanus
Every 10 years
For adults > 19 who never received Tdap§: 1 dose of Tdap unless they have specific contraindications to the pertussis vaccine (dose is given at any time, regardless of the timing of the last dose of the Td vaccine) recommended by the CDC
For all people who have received Tdap: A Td or Tdap booster every 10 years recommended by the CDC
Zoster
2-dose series once at age 50
For people ≥ 50: Two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) vaccine 2–6 months apart, regardless of the history of zoster or varicella, recommended by the CDC
For immunocompromised patients: Possibly a shorter interval between the 2 doses of RZV
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
† For people at high risk of influenza A (eg, during institutional outbreaks), oseltamivir or zanamivir may be started at the time of vaccination and continued for 2 weeks.
‡ For a summary of changes to the 2023 adult immunization schedule, including changes to COVID-19 vaccine information, see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, United States, 2023: Changes to the 2023 Adult Immunization Schedule.
§ Tdap—Diphtheria (D) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Tetanus (T) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Clostridium tetani. Acellular (a) pertussis (P) vaccines contain semipurified or purified components of Bordetella pertussis.
CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Td = tetanus diphtheria; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.