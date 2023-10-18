Характеристика поширених причин втрати пам'яті
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Age-associated memory impairment
Occasional forgetfulness (eg, of names or location of car keys) but no other impairment of memory
Normal cognitive function
Clinical examination alone
Mild cognitive impairment
Memory impaired
Daily function not affected
Other aspects of cognition intact
Clinical examination
Sometimes neuropsychiatric testing
Memory impaired
Daily function affected (eg, finding their way around the neighborhood, doing usual tasks at work)
Impairment of at least 1 other aspect of cognition:
Clinical examination
Sometimes neuropsychiatric testing
To identify causes: MRI or CT, lumbar puncture, blood tests
Memory loss often correlated with severity of mood disturbance
Sometimes sleep disturbance, loss of appetite, psychomotor slowing
Often present in patients with dementia, mild cognitive impairment, or age-associated memory impairment
Clinical examination alone
Medication and drug use (eg, of anticholinergic medications, antidepressants, opioids, psychoactive agents, or sedatives)
Use of causative medication or substance
Often recent initiation of drug therapy, an increase in dose, or slowing of clearance (eg, caused by decrease in renal or liver function)
Typically a trial of stopping or changing the suspected causative medication or substance
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis