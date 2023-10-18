Характеристика атипових і типових невусів
Criteria
Typical Nevi
Atypical Nevi
Age of onset
Childhood or adolescence
Continue to appear after adolescence
Color
Flesh-colored, yellow-brown, or black
Tan to dark brown with a pink background; often resembling a fried egg, with a dark or light target commonly with a flatter rim than center
Pigment often blurred at the edges or notched
Diameter
1–10 mm (usually < 6 mm)
5–12 mm
Shape
Symmetric with regular borders
Can be asymmetric or with irregular borders
Location
Anywhere on the body
Most common on sun-exposed skin but may occur on covered areas (eg, buttocks, breasts, scalp)
Number of lesions
≤ 10
One to several dozen