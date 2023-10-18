skip to main content
Характеристика атипових і типових невусів

Criteria

Typical Nevi

Atypical Nevi

Age of onset

Childhood or adolescence

Continue to appear after adolescence

Color

Flesh-colored, yellow-brown, or black

Tan to dark brown with a pink background; often resembling a fried egg, with a dark or light target commonly with a flatter rim than center

Pigment often blurred at the edges or notched

Diameter

1–10 mm (usually < 6 mm)

5–12 mm

Shape

Symmetric with regular borders

Can be asymmetric or with irregular borders

Location

Anywhere on the body

Most common on sun-exposed skin but may occur on covered areas (eg, buttocks, breasts, scalp)

Number of lesions

10

One to several dozen

