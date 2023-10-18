Характерні симптоми та ознаки при спонтанних абортах
Type of Abortion
Vaginal Bleeding
Cervical Dilation*
Passage of Products of Conception†
Threatened
Y
N
N
Inevitable
Y
Y
N
Incomplete
Y
Y
Y†
Complete
Y
Y or N
Y
Missed
Y or N
N
N
* Internal cervical os is open enough to admit a fingertip during digital examination.
† Products of conception may be visible in the vagina. Tissue examination is sometimes required to differentiate blood clots from tissue products of conception. Before the evaluation, products of conception may have been expelled without the patient recognizing them.