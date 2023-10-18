Характерні фізіологічні зміни, пов’язані з легеневими захворюваннями
Measure
Obstructive Disorders
Restrictive Disorders
Mixed Disorders
FEV1/FVC
Decreased
Normal or increased
Decreased
FEV1
Decreased
Decreased, normal, or increased
Decreased
FVC
Decreased or normal
Decreased
Decreased or normal
TLC
Normal or increased
Decreased
Decreased, normal, or increased
RV
Normal or increased
Decreased
Decreased, normal, or increased
FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity; RV = residual volume; TLC = total lung capacity.