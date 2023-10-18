skip to main content
Характерні фізіологічні зміни, пов’язані з легеневими захворюваннями

Measure

Obstructive Disorders

Restrictive Disorders

Mixed Disorders

FEV1/FVC

Decreased

Normal or increased

Decreased

FEV1

Decreased

Decreased, normal, or increased

Decreased

FVC

Decreased or normal

Decreased

Decreased or normal

TLC

Normal or increased

Decreased

Decreased, normal, or increased

RV

Normal or increased

Decreased

Decreased, normal, or increased

FEV1 = forced expiratory volume in 1 second; FVC = forced vital capacity; RV = residual volume; TLC = total lung capacity.

